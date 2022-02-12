Spud Thornhill: Steve's the king of Norwich City stats

Opinion

Michael McGovern's appearance at Wolves in the FA Cup helped produce one of the more unusual stats about Norwich City - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Many people will tell you I love a stat or two - and the more bizarre it is, the better.

That is why one of my favourite Twitter pages is one run by Norwich City fan Steve Sanders, who has an account dedicated to Norwich City stats, facts and figures. It’s called @ncfcnumbers.

Steve is always throwing amazing stats out, especially after a game - there is always a stat which you just wouldn’t think of and makes you go 'wow'.

Last week after our win over Wolves it was no different. With Michael McGovern playing in goal, it was the first time Norwich have won whilst starting three different goalkeepers in three consecutive games since 1902. That's the year we were formed and it happened in the second, third and fourth games in our history! We had different keepers and they all had the same forename, William - Sparks, Jeffries and Wallace.

Then there are ones you don’t think of straight away, but once you work it out, it will make you smile. Again, Steve came up trumps with this stat from the current season:

2021: Three wins in 21 games. 2022: Four wins in five games.

Okay, it's now four wins in six games after the draw to Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

And three of those wins have been away from home.

This is one of many examples of improvement in our team.

It then got me thinking how quickly we have turned things around after a difficult December - but really, head coach Dean Smith had already started turning things around before then.

December was just an awful month with so many problems which I doubt his opposition manager today, Pep Guardiola, would’ve coped with.

Following that defeat at Crystal Palace at Christmas, most people away from Norwich were enjoying the fact we were struggling and were not prepared to see what Smith and his team could actually do when we have a decent team available.

Us Norwich fans are definitely seeing changes. I’ll always be grateful for Daniel Farke for everything he did for the club, but one thing for sure, I thought we were far too soft in this division. Far too much respect was always being given to our opponents.

Under Smith and Craig Shakespeare we are a different animal. I’m sure Smith will always make his team respect the other team, but at the same time we are not scared of who we are up against. We are definitely going to go toe to toe with any team. Including Manchester City today.

Maybe we played Everton and Watford at the right time, with both teams struggling, but last week we took on a strong side at Wolves side. Whilst the football may not be as attractive to some as it was, our football under Smith is a lot more effective.

Game management is something we have lacked at times in the past, but last week we had it spot on. And if we are going to survive we will have to do it every game.

On Wednesday, we were not at our best, but we dug in and got a point, which I don’t think we would’ve got a few months ago. It was disappointing not to continue our winning run, but it was vital we didn’t lose. Confidence and believe is growing game by game.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola - will he be on the end of a Norwich City stat this weekend? - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

We have three very difficult games in the rest of February, starting today with Manchester City, before travelling to Liverpool and Southampton. There has been a change-around at club and it has made us feel a lot different than it did couple of months ago.

A disappointing thing from Wednesday was not getting the three points as we go into these three games, but if you told me four weeks ago we would get seven points in the next three games I would’ve snapped your hand off.

We may not get many points in next three games, but you never know, maybe, just maybe, tonight Steve will be looking for another bizarre stat about us beating Manchester City.



