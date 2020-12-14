Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries striker wanted by Championship rivals
Norwich City striker Carlton Morris is reportedly attracting interest from Barnsley.
The Daily Telegraph claim the 24-year-old, who is currently on loan at MK Dons, could move to Oakwell in the January transfer window with the asking price set at £300,000.
Morris is in the final year of his contract with Norwich and it would be the last chance the Canaries have of realising a fee before potentially losing him for nothing next summer.
Morris has scored four goals in 21 appearances for Russell Martin’s MK Dons’ side with the former City skipper praising his impact at the weekend after helping the League One side come from behind to claim a point against Burton.
"He has been outstanding. At times, he looks like he's carrying the team. He's a top performer at this level, but it has been frustrating for him, a bit up and down," Martin told the MK Citizen.
"When he really plays, he's outstanding and he works so hard for the team, I think that's why he doesn't get as many goals as he would like or he should, but he has been great for us."
Morris has made just one senior appearance for Norwich in March 2015 during a 1-0 defeat to Wigan. He has been out on loan eight times during his Canaries career with recent stints at Rotherham and Shrewsbury.
