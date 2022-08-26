Norwich City at Sunderland - all you need to know

Alex Neil has been the toast of Wearside since his arrival earlier this year. - Credit: PA

The Canaries head to Wearside to face Sunderland in a Saturday lunchtime (12.30pm kick-off) clash - CHRIS LAKEY looks at the hosts

The story so far

The Black Cats will be pretty chuffed at how the season has started for them. Fifth in the embryonic table, their only defeat coming at promotion hopefuls and current leaders Sheffield United. Two home games have attracted big crowds to the Stadium of Light. The only blot on the landscape - Alex Neil's future.

Last time

2017-18, Championship

Sunderland 1 Norwich 1

Honeyman 63 Pinto 89

Norwich 1 Sunderland 3

Grabban 78og Grabban 27, 71, McGeady 60





How was last season?

Very good – eventually. The Black Cats finished the regular season fifth in the table and after beating Sheffield Wednesday in the play-off semis, beat Wycombe Wanderers in the final at Wembley. It wasn't an easy season – top in December, manager Lee Johnson was sacked in February after a bad run. Alex Neil came in and slowly turned it around with form that included a 16-game unbeaten run.

Transfer window

Sunderland's big summer signing Jack Clarke, right - Credit: PA

Paid an eye-catching £10m for Tottenham’s Jack Clarke, but Neil still wants more additions so expect a busy few days. Clarke had spent the second half of last season on loan in the north-east. "It felt right to return and after winning promotion to the Championship last season, I’m excited to play my part in the next step of our journey," said Clarke. "We have a good balance in the squad and a great bond in the dressing room, so I believe we can continue to progress as a team and enjoy another successful season."

Manager

Alex Neil

Alex Neil with the 2015 Championship play-off trophy - Credit: PA

Pretty much done with Sunderland what he did with Norwich City – came in late-ish in the season, turned the form around and won promotion via the play-offs. He took City into the top flight in 2015, beating Middlesbrough at Wembley. It ended in a swift relegation and an exit in March 2017. Spent almost four years at Preston and moved to Wearside in February. Everybody was happy - but then, on Friday, the speculation linking him to the vacancy at Stoke City began ... putting Sunderland fans into a panic.

Star man

Ross Stewart

Sunderland's Ross Stewart, left, is a real dangerman - Credit: PA

Scored 24 league goals last season and appears to have taken Championship football in his stride, with three in five games this season. His manager loves him. "I've had some really, really, good strikers over the years in the teams I have had, and Ross is right up there with any of them," said Neil, who has worked with the likes of Cameron Jerome, Lewis Grabban, Kyle Lafferty and Jordan Hugill.

Season hopes

Again, we turn to the FourFourTwo magazine, who have predicted the Black Cats to finish 16th.

“The Black Cats will look to settle in mid-table on their Championship return, but talisman Ross Stewart has lofty individual ambitions, with interest from elsewhere. Don’t bet against ‘The Loch Ness Drogba’ making a splash under Neil, who is popular for his brisk approach.”

Today?

Sunderland have drawn both home games, City have lost both away games. There will be a big crowd in attendance, around the 40,000 mark. City have come to life recently, but they need a good away win to convince some that they are a force to be reckoned with. Are they there yet? Close, but no - so it's a draw – 1-1.