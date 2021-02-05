Norwich City Messageboard Fixtures and Results Match Reports Podcasts
'A tough night' - Deflation the overriding emotion for City after Swans loss

Connor Southwell

Published: 11:24 PM February 5, 2021   
Norwich City Head Coach Daniel Farke during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Liberty Stadium, S

Daniel Farke has plenty to ponder after a disappointing defeat to Swansea. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City are currently in a dip. Four competitive games without a goal and a win illustrates their loss of form. The key will be riding the wave and retaining the belief. 












This was a loss that offers ground to their promotion competitors Swansea City and Brentford, but Norwich remain top despite the defeat. 

There are other positives. They have now faced all of the current top 10 away from home and Emi Buendia will return from suspension for their home fixture against Stoke City next weekend. 

However, City's lack of creativity is becoming a concern. Despite Farke's lengthy defence of his side's efforts on Thursday, City have managed just three shots on target in their last three matches. Teemu Pukki is yet to score from open play this year and their last goal arrived against Bristol City last month. 

There is plenty for Daniel Farke and his coaching staff to ponder as they begin their preparations for the next game, not least resolving their toothlessness in attack.

- You can read the thoughts of Norwich City fans above and below












