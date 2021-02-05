Opinion
'A tough night' - Deflation the overriding emotion for City after Swans loss
- Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Norwich City are currently in a dip. Four competitive games without a goal and a win illustrates their loss of form. The key will be riding the wave and retaining the belief.
This was a loss that offers ground to their promotion competitors Swansea City and Brentford, but Norwich remain top despite the defeat.
There are other positives. They have now faced all of the current top 10 away from home and Emi Buendia will return from suspension for their home fixture against Stoke City next weekend.
However, City's lack of creativity is becoming a concern. Despite Farke's lengthy defence of his side's efforts on Thursday, City have managed just three shots on target in their last three matches. Teemu Pukki is yet to score from open play this year and their last goal arrived against Bristol City last month.
There is plenty for Daniel Farke and his coaching staff to ponder as they begin their preparations for the next game, not least resolving their toothlessness in attack.
- You can read the thoughts of Norwich City fans above and below
Most Read
- 1 MATCHDAY RECAP: Canaries dip in form continues as Swansea steal ground in promotion race
- 2 'The badge doesn’t mean anything to me anymore' - Matheson on his Norwich connections and excitement to play for Ipswich
- 3 Swansea City v Norwich City - all you need to know
- 4 Paddy's Pointers: Five observations from the Canaries' 2-0 Championship defeat against Swansea
- 5 Canaries confirm Drmic loan exit
- 6 STARTING XIs: Sorensen and McLean return for City at Swansea
- 7 Iwan Roberts: Number crunching the Canaries' biggest test so far
- 8 Sloppy City punished for Farke in 2-0 Swans' defeat
- 9 Ex-Canaries ready to do battle for Swans
- 10 'I don't have any doubts' - Every word of Farke's passionate defence of City's dry spell