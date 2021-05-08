Gallery
Norwich City's title presentation in pictures
- Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
For the second time in three seasons, Norwich City are champions of the Championship.
As they lifted the trophy at Oakwell, there was plenty of emotion in the air as the club said farewell to long-serving midfield duo Alex Tettey and Mario Vrancic.
City had to come from behind to rescue a 2-2 draw against Barnsley, with Adam Idah's equaliser enough to move the Canaries onto 97 points. Undoubtedly, they have been the outstanding team in the division, and got their hands on the trophy again, albeit behind closed doors.
The trophy rewarded months of hard work, brilliant football and sensational wins. They have broken the club record of points achieved at this level.
Tettey, along with captain Grant Hanley, lifted the trophy as the champagne corks were popped and the 'champions' banners unfolded. Even though the bulk of the celebrations had been completed last week, Daniel Farke's men still afforded themselves some time to enjoy the moment.
- Enjoy a gallery of photos from City's title presentation below
