Norwich City's title presentation in pictures

Published: 5:16 PM May 8, 2021

All smiles for Daniel Farke and his management team pictured with the Championship trophy. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

For the second time in three seasons, Norwich City are champions of the Championship.

As they lifted the trophy at Oakwell, there was plenty of emotion in the air as the club said farewell to long-serving midfield duo Alex Tettey and Mario Vrancic.

City had to come from behind to rescue a 2-2 draw against Barnsley, with Adam Idah's equaliser enough to move the Canaries onto 97 points. Undoubtedly, they have been the outstanding team in the division, and got their hands on the trophy again, albeit behind closed doors.

The trophy rewarded months of hard work, brilliant football and sensational wins. They have broken the club record of points achieved at this level.

Tettey, along with captain Grant Hanley, lifted the trophy as the champagne corks were popped and the 'champions' banners unfolded. Even though the bulk of the celebrations had been completed last week, Daniel Farke's men still afforded themselves some time to enjoy the moment.

- Enjoy a gallery of photos from City's title presentation below

Barnsley gave the champions a guard of honour. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Alex Tettey and Grant Hanley lifted the trophy. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

City's matchday squad begin the celebrations. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Todd Cantwell sprays his teammates with champagne. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The look on Emi Buendia's face sums it up! - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

City's squad enjoy the moment. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

City boss Daniel Farke enjoys the celebrations. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Two Scots abroad - Grant Hanley and Kenny McLean with the Championship trophy. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Creators in chief - Todd Cantwell and Emi Buendia lift the trophy. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The best player in the league pictured with the trophy. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

It's been a remarkble season for Emi Buendia. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Football heaven. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

All smiles from City's Argentine maestro! - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The GOAT alongside a legend. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Striker's union - Pukki and Hugill. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The end of an era as City bid farewell to Vrancic to Tettey. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Another shot of the City boss with his backroom team. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Champions 2020/21 - Farke with his coaching staff. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Xavi Quintilla and Emi Buendia pictured with the trophy. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Good luck getting the trophy from Buendia! - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

More pictures for Emi Buendia. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Another angle of City's trophy presentation. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Adam Idah levelled the scoring at Oakwell. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City's class of 2020/21. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

It was an emotional goodbye to Alex Tettey. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd