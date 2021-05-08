Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Norwich City's title presentation in pictures

Connor Southwell

Published: 5:16 PM May 8, 2021   
Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke and his management team with the EFL Championship trophy at the end

All smiles for Daniel Farke and his management team pictured with the Championship trophy. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

For the second time in three seasons, Norwich City are champions of the Championship. 

As they lifted the trophy at Oakwell, there was plenty of emotion in the air as the club said farewell to long-serving midfield duo Alex Tettey and Mario Vrancic. 

City had to come from behind to rescue a 2-2 draw against Barnsley, with Adam Idah's equaliser enough to move the Canaries onto 97 points. Undoubtedly, they have been the outstanding team in the division, and got their hands on the trophy again, albeit behind closed doors. 

The trophy rewarded months of hard work, brilliant football and sensational wins. They have broken the club record of points achieved at this level. 

Tettey, along with captain Grant Hanley, lifted the trophy as the champagne corks were popped and the 'champions' banners unfolded. Even though the bulk of the celebrations had been completed last week, Daniel Farke's men still afforded themselves some time to enjoy the moment. 

- Enjoy a gallery of photos from City's title presentation below

Alexander Tettey of Norwich leads his team out to a guard of honour from the Barnsley players before

Barnsley gave the champions a guard of honour. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The Norwich players lift EFL Championship trophy at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at Oak

Alex Tettey and Grant Hanley lifted the trophy. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The Norwich players lift EFL Championship trophy at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at Oak

City's matchday squad begin the celebrations. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The Norwich players lift EFL Championship trophy at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at Oak

Todd Cantwell sprays his teammates with champagne. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The Norwich players lift EFL Championship trophy at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at Oak

Todd Cantwell sprays his teammates with champagne. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The Norwich players lift EFL Championship trophy at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at Oak

The look on Emi Buendia's face sums it up! - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The Norwich players lift EFL Championship trophy at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at Oak

City's squad enjoy the moment. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The Norwich players lift EFL Championship trophy at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at Oak

City boss Daniel Farke enjoys the celebrations. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Grant Hanley of Norwich and Kenny McLean of Norwich with the EFL Championship trophy at the end of t

Two Scots abroad - Grant Hanley and Kenny McLean with the Championship trophy. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Todd Cantwell of Norwich and Emiliano Buendia of Norwich with the EFL Championship trophy at the end

Creators in chief - Todd Cantwell and Emi Buendia lift the trophy. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Emiliano Buendia of Norwich with the EFL Championship trophy at the end of the Sky Bet Championship

The best player in the league pictured with the trophy. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Emiliano Buendia of Norwich with the EFL Championship trophy at the end of the Sky Bet Championship

It's been a remarkble season for Emi Buendia. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Emiliano Buendia of Norwich with the EFL Championship trophy at the end of the Sky Bet Championship

Football heaven. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Emiliano Buendia of Norwich with the EFL Championship trophy at the end of the Sky Bet Championship

All smiles from City's Argentine maestro! - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Teemu Pukki of Norwich and Alexander Tettey of Norwich with the EFL Championship trophy at the end o

The GOAT alongside a legend. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Teemu Pukki of Norwich and Jordan Hugill of Norwich with the EFL Championship trophy at the end of t

Striker's union - Pukki and Hugill. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Mario Vrancic of Norwich and Alexander Tettey of Norwich with the EFL Championship trophy at the end

The end of an era as City bid farewell to Vrancic to Tettey. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke and his management team with the EFL Championship trophy at the end

Another shot of the City boss with his backroom team. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke and his management team with the EFL Championship trophy at the end

Champions 2020/21 - Farke with his coaching staff. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Xavier Quintilla of Norwich and Emiliano Buendia of Norwich with the EFL Championship trophy at the

Xavi Quintilla and Emi Buendia pictured with the trophy. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Emiliano Buendia of Norwich with the EFL Championship trophy at the end of the Sky Bet Championship

Good luck getting the trophy from Buendia! - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Emiliano Buendia of Norwich with the EFL Championship trophy at the end of the Sky Bet Championship

More pictures for Emi Buendia. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The Norwich players lift EFL Championship trophy at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at Oak

Another angle of City's trophy presentation. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Adam Idah of Norwich scores his sides 2nd goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Oakwell, Bar

Adam Idah levelled the scoring at Oakwell. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The whole Norwich squad and backroom staff lift the EFL Championship trophy at the end of the Sky Be

Norwich City's class of 2020/21. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke embraces Alexander Tettey of Norwich as he leaves the pitch for the

It was an emotional goodbye to Alex Tettey. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The Norwich players and coaching staff applaud Alexander Tettey of Norwich as he leaves the pitch fo

Standing ovations for Tettey. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

