Norwich City's title win in pictures

Published: 10:03 PM May 1, 2021

Daniel Farke enjoys a beverage after City were crowned champions at Carrow Road. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The champagne was flowing, the banners were unfolded and Norwich City were crowned champions of the Championship.

This was a day to remember in NR1, after an arduous and tough campaign, Daniel Farke's side finally secured the title after weeks of waiting. Without doubt, they have been the outstanding team in the division this season.

Farke has become the first-ever City boss to win the title twice in the second tier, with City surpassing their points record at this level having moved onto 96. Victory on the final day would set a new club record of 30 wins in a single season.

A brace from Kieran Dowell, a stunning free-kick from Xavi Quintilla and Teemu Pukki pouncing on a poor backpass from Reading centre-back Tom Holmes saw City run out 4-1 winners at Carrow Road.

After the game, supporters joined the celebrations outside, with boss Farke and the first-team squad sharing the moment with those who came down to Carrow Road. The Canaries will lift the Championship trophy on the final day of the season against Barnsley.

- Enjoy some of the best pictures from City's title celebrations captured by our photographer Paul Chesterton

Max Aarons smiles for the cameras with a 'Champions 20/21 banner'.

The Canaries squad celebrate their achievement outside Carrow Road. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke shares the moment with his coaching team. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke gets a bucket of ice thrown over him by Onel Hernandez. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Hernandez pours an ice bucket over the City boss, much to the delight of the rest of the squad. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Farke's boss was drenched by an ice bucket. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Another shot of the ice bucket moment. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

City's squad celebrate Xavi Quintilla's stunning free-kick. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Goalscorer in chief Teemu Pukki alongside magician Emi Buendia. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Jordan Hugill gets the party started. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Michael Wynn Jones and Delia Smith celebrate becoming champions. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City - Championship champions 2020/21. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

City's class of 2020/21 celebrate becoming champions. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

City's players enjoy the moment. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The celebrations will continue long into the night. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Andrew Omobamidele celebrates with some champagne.

Let the party begin. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Tim Krul raises a bottle to the City director box. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The Norwich players celebrate at the end of the game.

The Norwich board celebrate becoming champions. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Two Norwich fans celebrate outside the ground. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The scenes outside Carrow Road as Norwich are crowned champions. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

It was an afternoon of celebration for the City fans who have been locked out of matches this season. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The Norwich fans celebrate outside the ground. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The Mayor of Norwich gets the celebrations started. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Kenny McLean was four beers deep before conducting an interview with the waiting media. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

City's squad watch on as McLean begins celebrations. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Kenny McLean of Norwich and the Norwich players celebrate outside the ground with the gathered fans. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Emi Buendia leads a rendition of his own chant. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Payback for Onel Hernandez as he is drenched by Jordan Hugill. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Onel Hernandez, with Norwich tattoo, gets covered in beer after City's title win. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Jacob Sorensen, Alex Tettey and Christoph Zimmermann pictured with the 'Champions' banner. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The Norwich players celebrate winning the Championship. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd



