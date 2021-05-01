Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Norwich City's title win in pictures

Connor Southwell

Published: 10:03 PM May 1, 2021   
Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich

Daniel Farke enjoys a beverage after City were crowned champions at Carrow Road. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The champagne was flowing, the banners were unfolded and Norwich City were crowned champions of the Championship. 

This was a day to remember in NR1, after an arduous and tough campaign, Daniel Farke's side finally secured the title after weeks of waiting. Without doubt, they have been the outstanding team in the division this season. 

Farke has become the first-ever City boss to win the title twice in the second tier, with City surpassing their points record at this level having moved onto 96. Victory on the final day would set a new club record of 30 wins in a single season. 

A brace from Kieran Dowell, a stunning free-kick from Xavi Quintilla and Teemu Pukki pouncing on a poor backpass from Reading centre-back Tom Holmes saw City run out 4-1 winners at Carrow Road. 

After the game, supporters joined the celebrations outside, with boss Farke and the first-team squad sharing the moment with those who came down to Carrow Road. The Canaries will lift the Championship trophy on the final day of the season against Barnsley.

- Enjoy some of the best pictures from City's title celebrations captured by our photographer Paul Chesterton

Max Aarons of Norwich at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, NorwichPicture b

Max Aarons smiles for the cameras with a 'Champions 20/21 banner'.

The Norwich players celebrate outside the ground with the gathered fans at the end of the Sky Bet Ch

The Canaries squad celebrate their achievement outside Carrow Road. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke and his management team at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match

Daniel Farke shares the moment with his coaching team. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke gets a bucket of ice thrown over him by Onel Hernandez of Norwich at

Daniel Farke gets a bucket of ice thrown over him by Onel Hernandez. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke gets a bucket of ice thrown over him by Onel Hernandez of Norwich at

Hernandez pours an ice bucket over the City boss, much to the delight of the rest of the squad. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke gets a bucket of ice thrown over him by Onel Hernandez of Norwich at

Farke's boss was drenched by an ice bucket. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke gets a bucket of ice thrown over him by Onel Hernandez of Norwich at

Another shot of the ice bucket moment. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Xavier Quintilla of Norwich celebrates scoring his side’s 3rd goal during the Sky Bet Championship m

City's squad celebrate Xavi Quintilla's stunning free-kick. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Teemu Pukki of Norwich and Emiliano Buendia of Norwich at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match

Goalscorer in chief Teemu Pukki alongside magician Emi Buendia. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Jordan Hugill of Norwich hands out the beers at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow

Jordan Hugill gets the party started. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City's Joint Majority Shareholder Delia Smith and Norwich City's Joint Majority Shareholder

Michael Wynn Jones and Delia Smith celebrate becoming champions. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The Norwich players celebrate winning there title at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at Ca

Norwich City - Championship champions 2020/21. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The Norwich players celebrate winning there title at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at Ca

City's class of 2020/21 celebrate becoming champions. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The Norwich players celebrate winning there title at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at Ca

City's players enjoy the moment. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The Norwich players celebrate winning there title at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at Ca

The celebrations will continue long into the night. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Andrew Omobamidele of Norwich at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, NorwichP

Andrew Omobamidele celebrates with some champagne.

The Norwich players at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, NorwichPicture by

Let the party begin. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Tim Krul of Norwich at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, NorwichPicture by

Tim Krul raises a bottle to the City director box. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The Norwich players celebrate at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, NorwichP

The Norwich players celebrate at the end of the game.

The Norwich board celebrate victory at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Nor

The Norwich board celebrate becoming champions. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The Norwich fans celebrate outside the ground after the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, N

Two Norwich fans celebrate outside the ground. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The Norwich fans celebrate outside the ground after the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, N

The scenes outside Carrow Road as Norwich are crowned champions. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The Norwich fans celebrate outside the ground after the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, N

It was an afternoon of celebration for the City fans who have been locked out of matches this season. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The Norwich fans celebrate outside the ground after the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, N

The Norwich fans celebrate outside the ground. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Kenny McLean of Norwich and the Norwich players celebrate outside the ground with the gathered fans

The Mayor of Norwich gets the celebrations started. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Kenny McLean of Norwich and the Norwich players celebrate outside the ground with the gathered fans

Kenny McLean was four beers deep before conducting an interview with the waiting media. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Kenny McLean of Norwich and the Norwich players celebrate outside the ground with the gathered fans

City's squad watch on as McLean begins celebrations. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Kenny McLean of Norwich and the Norwich players celebrate outside the ground with the gathered fans

Kenny McLean of Norwich and the Norwich players celebrate outside the ground with the gathered fans. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Emiliano Buendia of Norwich dances in celebration at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at Ca

Emi Buendia leads a rendition of his own chant. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Onel Hernandez of Norwich gets covered in beer by his team mates after the Sky Bet Championship matc

Payback for Onel Hernandez as he is drenched by Jordan Hugill. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Onel Hernandez of Norwich gets covered in beer by his team mates after the Sky Bet Championship matc

Onel Hernandez, with Norwich tattoo, gets covered in beer after City's title win. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Jacob Sorensen of Norwich, Alexander Tettey of Norwich and Christoph Zimmermann of Norwich at the en

Jacob Sorensen, Alex Tettey and Christoph Zimmermann pictured with the 'Champions' banner. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The Norwich players celebrate winning the Championship at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match

The Norwich players celebrate winning the Championship. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd


Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
