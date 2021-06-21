Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Canaries closing in on new shirt sponsor

Author Picture Icon

Mark Armstrong

Published: 4:48 PM June 21, 2021   
Simon Clare, executive director of global marketing at Lotus at the newly named Norwich City Footbal

Norwich City are working on a deal to have Lotus as their main shirt sponsor next season. - Credit: Archant

Norwich City are closing in on Lotus as their main shirt sponsor for the 2021/22 season. 

It is understood the Canaries will announce a deal with the Hethel-based sports car brand that will see Daniel Farke’s men wear the Lotus logo in the Premier League. 

It will bring an end to a saga that started with the announcement of a partnership with betting company BK8, whose controversial marketing, using sexualised images of women, drew heavy criticism from City supporters. 

Norwich listened to their fanbase and backed out of a deal, which has left a £5m hole in their budget, although there was no financial penalty for walking away. 

The deal with Lotus will be less than this but is more in keeping with the brand the club wants to cultivate going forward. The majority of fans will also be happier to wear the shirts with many threatening to boycott them if BK8 had remained as sponsor. 

Lotus already sponsor the club’s academy kit and youth shirts whilst they also purchased the naming rights to the Colney training centre two years ago. 

TV personality Jake Humphrey caused a stir on social media last week when he posted a picture of himself at the Lotus track being filmed by Norwich City employees, prompting speculation of an imminent announcement. 

MORE: Who were BK8?

However, the post has since been deleted and it is claimed the filming was for the Community Sports Foundation as part of his role as a trustee. 

The announcement is expected to come within the next few weeks but the club didn’t wish to comment. 

