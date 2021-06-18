Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Flying Ryan the star of the City show

Author Picture Icon

Chris Lakey

Published: 5:00 PM June 18, 2021   
ncfc v qpr 27 aug 1977

Action from City's home game against QPR in August, 1977 - it ended 1-1 - Credit: Archant

Mid-table mediocrity may have been the order of the day, but there's never a dull moment at Carrow Road - CHRIS LAKEY rewinds to the 1977-78 campaign in the latest in our series looking at Norwich City's top-flight seasons  


Manager 

John Bond 

This was Bond’s fourth full season at Carrow Road. Having engineered a return to the top flight, City had finished 10th and 16th. This time it was 13th - truly mid-table mediocrity … with the occasional twist of course. 

John Ryan (Norwich City)

Player of the season and top scorer John Ryan - Credit: Archant

Leading scorer/PoTS 

John Ryan scored 15 goals and was named Player of the Season. Bond paid Luton £40,000 for Ryan, who was playing as a right back, and moved him into midfield. Ryan, by his own admission, had limitations – but he had a prodigious work-rate and good stamina. 

NCFC Match 8th October 1977. Norwich 2 Wolves 1

Action from City's 2-1 home win over Wolves in October, 1977 - Credit: Archant

The season 

Most Read

  1. 1 Hot property Maddison adds up for City
  2. 2 Canaries not pursuing young Exeter winger linked to Celtic
  3. 3 WINDOW WATCH: The latest Canaries transfer news and views
  1. 4 Ex-Canaries striker seals Championship move
  2. 5 Should Canaries fans be concerned about slow transfer market?
  3. 6 'Excellent professional' - Former City winger joins League One side
  4. 7 City title winner Xavi attracting interest
  5. 8 'I know he gets a little bit of stick' - Scots' chief defends Hanley
  6. 9 City confirm date for Liverpool Premier League opener
  7. 10 'Dreams do come true' - City star buzzing for Liverpool opener

Probably not the easiest of Bond’s career. He waved good bye to Phil Boyer – who headed to Southampton for £135,000 - and although the campaign began with a 3-1 win at West Ham it turned out to be the only success away from Carrow Road all season. The previous season’s leading scorer, Viv Busby, also departed, signing for Stoke for £50,00 in December. 

ncfc v qpr 27 aug 1977

City celebrate their goal against QPR in 1977 - Credit: Archant

City did manage to beat Liverpool that month – the highlight of the campaign in truth.  

But two days after Christmas they lost 5-4 at Coventry City – they would have earned a point had Ryan not missed a last-minute penalty... having already scored from the spot earlier in the game. 

Then there was the trip to Bristol City where goalkeeper Kevin Keelan played 85 minutes with a broken right hand. Plus they lost Kevin Reeves for the rest of the season. 

Derby ups and downs 

You win one, you lose one. City were thumped 4-0 at Portman Road in March, having scored a 1-0 home win on Boxing Day – so we’ll stick to the good bit. 

John Ryan got the goal, tapping in after his penalty had been saved by Paul Cooper. Neither manager seemed too impressed by it all afterwards – particularly Bobby Robson. 

“We were much the better footballing side, but things either go for you or they don’t and at the moment they are going for Norwich," he said. "They were extremely lucky with the penalty - Cooper saved it but it bounced out just right for them to put it in.” 

Bond’s version was: “It wasn’t a classic game was it? But then local derbies seldom are. We didn’t play particularly well, because instead of being patient we kept hitting long balls straight at their strength  - their defence.” 

Norwich City legend Duncan Forbes. Picture: Archant Library

Norwich City legend Duncan Forbes walks out for his testimonial alongside Martin Peters - Credit: Archant

Highlight 

Apart from the Liverpool win, it was probably the sight of the legendary Duncan Forbes enjoying his testimonial game in April. The 1971-72 promotion-winning team was reunited – and beat the present side 3-0. Less than three weeks later Forbes was recalled to the first team for a game against West Brom - and scored.  

NCFC player David Jones at Carrow Road in 1977.

Central defender David Jones - Credit: Archant

Anything else? 

The excellent Canary Citizens book reports that after the win at West Ham on the opening day “the City coach was parked next to a hall where a wedding reception was taking place and it was quickly surrounded by guests, bridesmaids and even the bride herself who posed for a photograph with Martin Peters.” 

Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Chief operating officer Ben Kensell will leave Norwich City at the end of this month

Opinion

An exit not entirely of his own making for City commercial chief

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Chief operating officer Ben Kensell will leave Norwich City at the start of next month

Updated

Ben Kensell to leave Norwich City

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Former Norwich City player Steven Naismith has announced his retirement

Video

City's former £8m man retires

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Celta Vigo attacking midfielder Brais Mendez is being linked with Norwich City

Norwich City Transfer News

Norwich City transfer rumours: Spanish international linked to Canaries

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus