NCFC transfer rumours: Canaries make approach to re-sign Skipp

Published: 12:09 PM March 8, 2021

Norwich City have reportedly picked up the phone to Tottenham Hotspur and made an enquiry to re-sign midfielder Ollie Skipp on loan next season.

The defensive midfielder has shined during his temporary spell at Carrow Road, establishing himself as a key cog in City's midfield engineroom as they continue their push back to the Premier League.

Football Insider are suggesting Norwich have already made an enquiry about re-signing the 20-year-old next season should they return to the top-flight. The report states that City are hoping to lay the foundations for a deal to be struck in the summer.

City's sporting director Stuart Webber has a close relationship with Spurs' head of recruitment Steve Hitchen, a factor that could prove pivotal to any future deal. Skipp took two months to decide to join City last summer after conducting in-depth research into which club would aid his development.

Skipp has made 35 appearances for the Canaries this season, keeping long-serving midfielder Alex Tettey out of the side for large portions of the campaign.

Spurs are yet to decide what to do with Skipp following a hugely successful loan spell in Norfolk, with manager Jose Mourinho revealing he was tempted to recall the England U21 international in January, before opting against it.

Mourinho, who described Skipp as a 'future Tottenham captain', is said to have mapped out a plan for the youngster's development into the first-team and is seeking a partner to Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in central midfield.

Whether Skipp is being earmarked for that role or whether Spurs will dip into the market to rectify that area of their squad remains to be seen.

Skipp has been an integral part of Norwich's promotion push.

City boss Daniel Farke described the young midfielder as his 'biggest wish' last summer, and the midfielder has proved to be an inspired addition as the club sought an injection of energy in the centre of the pitch last summer.

Farke conceded that signing the midfielder on a permanent basis would prove too costly for the club but said it was too early to begin discussing next season.

“He was one of my biggest wishes to bring in last summer, so compliments to Stuart Webber for making it happen,” said Farke. “I can only praise Ollie and Tottenham. This was perfect business. The best piece of business is always a permanent move, when you are fully convinced and you commit the club’s future to a player, and they do likewise.

"A loan is tricky. But if you have a chance to bring in someone who can be a major boost to the squad then perhaps a loan is the only way that happens. We would never be able to sign a highly rated player like Oliver Skipp. Not on a permanent deal.

"It would be an unbelievable amount of money for our club."