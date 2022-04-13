City put in the hard yards ahead of United trip

Gallery

Norwich City players stretching their legs during a training session at Colney - Credit: Brittany Woodman

All roads lead to Old Trafford this weekend for Norwich City players who were putting the hard yards in at Colney on Wednesday.

Midfielder Billy Gilmour was back on the training field after illness, which had ruled him out of the weekend win over fellow strugglers Burnley.

Young Liam Gibbs, from the U23, was training with the first team, but there was no sign of striker Josh Sargent and flying winger Przemysław Placheta, who were also missing at the weekend because of injury.

The Canaries have pocketed four points from their last two Premier League games so head to the north-east in a good frame of mind.

Lukas Rupp, Dimitris Giannoulis, Teemu Pukki and Jacob Sorensen head out to work - Credit: Brittany Woodman

City keepers Michael McGovern, Archie Mair, Angus Gunn and Tim Krul are put through their paces - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Keeper Michael McGovern in training - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Net gains for the City goalkeeping contingent - Credit: Brittany Woodman

A thoughtful-looking Christoph Zimmerman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Christoph Zimmerman getting in the swing of things - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Mathias Normann at Colney - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Ben Gibson - happy in his work - Credit: Brittany Woodman

City midfielder Mathias Normann - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Jonathan Rowe - hoping for his big chance - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Milot Rashica and Max Aarons deep in conversation - Credit: Brittany Woodman

City players step it up... - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Ben Gibson looking serious - Credit: Brittany Woodman



