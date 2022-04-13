Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
City put in the hard yards ahead of United trip

Chris Lakey

Published: 3:30 PM April 13, 2022
NCFC Training session at the Lotus training centre.

Norwich City players stretching their legs during a training session at Colney - Credit: Brittany Woodman

All roads lead to Old Trafford this weekend for Norwich City players who were putting the hard yards in at Colney on Wednesday.

Midfielder Billy Gilmour was back on the training field after illness, which had ruled him out of the weekend win over fellow strugglers Burnley.

Young Liam Gibbs, from the U23, was training with the first team, but there was no sign of striker Josh Sargent and flying winger Przemysław Placheta, who were also missing at the weekend because of injury.

The Canaries have pocketed four points from their last two Premier League games so head to the north-east in a good frame of mind.

Norwich City players Lukas Rupp, Dimitris Giannoulis, Teemu Pukki and Jacob Sorensen head out to work

Lukas Rupp, Dimitris Giannoulis, Teemu Pukki and Jacob Sorensen head out to work - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Norwich City keepers Michael McGovern, Archie Mair, Angus Gunn and Tim Krul go through their paces

City keepers Michael McGovern, Archie Mair, Angus Gunn and Tim Krul are put through their paces - Credit: Brittany Woodman

NCFC Training session at the Lotus training centre.

Keeper Michael McGovern in training - Credit: Brittany Woodman

NCFC Training session at the Lotus training centre.

Net gains for the City goalkeeping contingent - Credit: Brittany Woodman

NCFC Training session at the Lotus training centre.

A thoughtful-looking Christoph Zimmerman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

NCFC Training session at the Lotus training centre.

Christoph Zimmerman getting in the swing of things - Credit: Brittany Woodman

NCFC Training session at the Lotus training centre.

Mathias Normann at Colney - Credit: Brittany Woodman

NCFC Training session at the Lotus training centre.

Ben Gibson - happy in his work - Credit: Brittany Woodman

NCFC Training session at the Lotus training centre.

City midfielder Mathias Normann - Credit: Brittany Woodman

NCFC Training session at the Lotus training centre.

Jonathan Rowe - hoping for his big chance - Credit: Brittany Woodman

NCFC Training session at the Lotus training centre.

Milot Rashica and Max Aarons deep in conversation - Credit: Brittany Woodman

NCFC Training session at the Lotus training centre.

City players step it up... - Credit: Brittany Woodman

NCFC Training session at the Lotus training centre.

Ben Gibson looking serious - Credit: Brittany Woodman


