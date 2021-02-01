Deadline Day live: Riley signs from Bolton; Late loan interest in Drmic - Follow the final few hours live

Live

Published: 7:00 PM February 1, 2021 Updated: 8:19 PM February 1, 2021

What is left in the market for Norwich City? - Credit: Matthew Usher/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke may have closed the shutters on Norwich City's transfer business, but there is still plenty to discuss and follow as the clock ticks closer to the 11pm deadline.

City have now confirmed the signing of young Bolton Wanderers midfielder Regan Riley, who joined the Canaries development squad on a three and a half year deal. Riley made his debut for Bolton at Shrewsbury in the EFL Trophy earlier this season.

Questions remain around the future of out-of-favour duo Moritz Leitner and Josip Drmic. Championship rivals Birmingham City made a brief enquiry to take the Swiss international on a loan deal, but elected to pursue other targets.

There is late loan interest in Drmic.

Other youngsters Sebastian Soto and Melvin Sitti are set to stay at Norwich for the remainder of the season.

