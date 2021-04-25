Norwich City transfer rumours: Forest defender being considered

Published: 10:42 AM April 25, 2021

The defensive links are arriving quickly for Norwich City following promotion to the Premier League, with a new centre-back expected to be on the summer wish list.

The Canaries have been linked with Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrall previously and The Sun on Sunday claim the 24-year-old is a player 'under consideration' as a top-flight addition.

Worrall was linked by the Daily Mirror in January 2020 and the following month signed a new contract with his boyhood club until 2024.

The former England Under-21 international spent 2018-19 on loan in Scotland with Rangers but returned and started every Championship match of last season, as Forest missed out on the play-offs on the final day.

He has scored once in 31 matches so far this season, having missed two months of the first half of the campaign with a broken foot, wearing the captain's armband on some occasions as former Norwich boss Chris Hughton has worked Forest clear of relegation trouble.

Worrall played alongside Kieran Dowell both with the England U21s and while the Canaries midfielder was on loan at the City Ground from Everton during 2017-18.

Despite a disappointing campaign, only four clubs have conceded more goals than Hughton's 17th-placed team so far this season. Norwich have also been linked with interest in defensive midfielder Joe Garner, who is on loan at Forest from Manchester United.

VERDICT: The link to another centre-back follows reports of interest in Metz defender Boubakar Kouyate and Celtic's Kristoffer Ajer since promotion was confirmed last weekend, with City needing to improve their defensive strength in depth.

Worrall appears to be the right kind of age and experience that Norwich would target, with more money expected to be spent than two years ago after promotion and central defence a clear priority. As an established Championship defender with a long contract he could prove costly though.

City have good experience and ability in Grant Hanley, Ben Gibson and Christoph Zimmermann but all three have had injury issues in recent years and a defensive injury crisis ruined the club's previous Premier League campaign.

The big question with Worrall would appear to be whether he has the technical and passing ability to prosper in Daniel Farke's possession-based system - and if he's ready for the step up to the top flight.