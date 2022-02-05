Robin Sainty: Delicate balancing act for Canaries boss

Opinion

Norwich City manager Dean Smith didn't add to his squad during the transfer window - now he has to hope he has the right blend to keep the club in the top flight - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

It’s been a tough transfer window for Norwich City fans to watch as they’ve seen relegation rivals strengthening their squads while tumbleweed has blown through the corridors of Colney.

While the club had warned that the January window would be quiet after the amount spent in the summer, it is understandable that following the way in which City have clawed themselves out of the relegation zone under Dean Smith there is some frustration that there has been no incoming transfer activity whatsoever.

Ondrej Duda - a Norwich City loan flop - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

In fairness, the January window tends to generate inflated prices and also carries the risk that new faces will not gel with existing squads, with many failing to produce their best form when parachuted into a club in mid-season, something that City experienced two seasons ago with Ondrej Duda, a quality player who made minimal impact at Carrow Road.

There is, therefore, an argument that City will benefit from the fact that this potential problem will not affect them, and that with most of the squad now back to full fitness, Smith will be in a good position to continue the battle against relegation.

Having said that, the next few months are going to be a real test of the self-funding model’s compatibility with City becoming an established Premier League club.

At least we are now going to be spared the circus that had grown up around Todd Cantwell with his loan move to Bournemouth confirmed late on deadline day. It is difficult to believe that all the questions surrounding him weren’t an unhelpful distraction in the City dressing room as each week seemed to arrive with a new reason as to why he wasn’t in the matchday squad, generating all sorts of speculation amongst fans.

Unfortunately, all the mystery and intrigue seems to have turned many of them against him, but I am sorry to see such a talented player leave the club, although it does seem to have reached the point where a move away appears to be the best outcome for both parties.

It is difficult not to focus on the similarities with Emi Buendia in that both of them were left out by Daniel Farke early last season because, in his words to the media at the time: “If there is a player not willing to work this way, I will go without him. Even if it means we have less quality and risk losing the game. Even if I have to play our kit man. I’d rather play our kit man than players who are not disciplined or don’t know their responsibility to our supporters.”

Obviously, having not got the lucrative moves that they and their agents appear to have hoped for, both then knuckled down and contributed hugely to City’s title-winning season, before Buendia forced through his move to Villa in the summer, having reportedly told City that he would never play for them again.

Sadly, at that point their stories diverge sharply as Buendia has started to make a name for himself at Villa Park while Cantwell has largely disappeared from view while posting gnomic utterances on Instagram, presumably with the intention of making himself appear enigmatic but in the process managing to alienate some of those who have supported him in the past.

Personally, I think it’s sad to see such a natural talent going to waste and hopefully the move to Bournemouth can reinvigorate his career and get him back where he belongs, on a football pitch.

However, the focus now is on the players who are still at Carrow Road and hopefully today will see several returning from injury, although Smith will have to strike a difficult balance between giving them game time and ensuring they are still fresh enough for Wednesday night, because while a cup run is always fun, getting something from the Crystal Palace game is vital given the following two fixtures.



