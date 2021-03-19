Young Canaries go down to late Newcastle winner

Updated

Published: 3:23 PM March 19, 2021 Updated: 4:55 PM March 19, 2021

Josh Martin was in action for Norwich City Under 23s against Newcastle - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City Under-23s coach David Wright was left to rue missed opportunities as his side lost 1-0 at home to Newcastle United.

The winner came in the final minute through Magpies sub Owen Bailey.

“We could have gone in 3-0 up in the first half but we missed some chances,” Wright told the club's official website. “At half-time we spoke about continuing doing what we were doing and just sharpening up a few bits and pieces where we felt we could hurt them in possession and then out of possession to stop the transition, because we knew their front four could get them up the pitch very quickly.

“Unfortunately, second half, for whatever reasons, we moved away from the plan and lost our discipline.

“In possession I felt people were doing their own bits and pieces and they weren’t sticking to the plan. I felt even though we created numerous chances in the second half but it kind of turned into a basketball game. It wasn’t an adults’ game of football, it was more like watching the young ones where it goes from one end to the other.

“In terms of that discipline out of possession, as well, we allowed them to counter us and for the game to go from one end to the other rather than setting our attack up and making sure that we were ready to counter press. The second half was disappointing in that sense because I felt we lost that discipline in and out of possession.”

A bright spark was the performance of Oscar Thorn, who came on as a substitute at half-time for the injured Josh Giurgi.

“Oscar was a real positive,” said Wright. “He came on and could have scored two goals, but he came on and did what we asked him to do.”

Tom Allan had a decent chance to give Newcastle the lead early on, latching onto a loose ball, but Joe Rose made a good save at his near post.

City almost got themselves in front moments later, Matthew Dennis going around the 'keeper before seeing his shot headed off the line. The re-bound fell to Josh Martin and his shot was blocked.

Stan Flaherty had a shot saved before Melvin Sitti was picked out by Martin and sent a deep cross into the box for Giurgi to run onto, his header straight at Jake Turner.

Andrew Omobamidele played a perfectly-weighted ball over the top for Dennis, who caught it on the volley, forcing Turner to push it around the post. On the brink of half-time, Martin played the ball through to Dennis who, with a handful of Newcastle bodies around him, shot over the bar.

Thorn's first effort was comfortably saved by Turner, his second going wide of the near post and his third hitting the side netting.

Dennis fired wide on the volley in the 81st minute as both sides continued to play the game with a high tempo, before Bailey struck late for the visitors.

Norwich City: Rose, Mumba, Omobamidele, Tomkinson, Nizet, Riley, McAlear, Sitti, Martin, Dennis, Giurgi (Thorn 46). Subs not used: Lomas, Hills, Thomas.

Newcastle United: Turner, Barrett, Scott, Saivet (Bailey 88), Brookwell, Cross, Allan, Young, Toure (Wilson 63), Flaherty, Indalecio (De Bolle 80). Subs not used: Thompson, Carlyon.

Goal: Bailey 90



