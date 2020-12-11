Published: 1:00 PM December 11, 2020 Updated: 2:56 PM December 11, 2020

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke was in a good mood after victory over Nottingham Forest at Carrow Road on Wednesday evening - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

League leaders Norwich City are preparing for a trip to Blackburn Rovers, with head coach Daniel Farke set to speak to the media at his pre-match press conference this lunchtime.

The Canaries pushed three points clear at the Championship summit as they beat Nottingham Forest 2-1 at Carrow Road on Wednesday evening, making it back-to-back home wins and extending a run of good form to just one defeat in 13 games.

It allows them to travel to Lancashire safe in the knowledge that they will remain in the top two this weekend whatever happens, as they sit four points clear of third-placed Watford.

Blackburn sit 10th and five points adrift of the play-offs after a 1-0 defeat at Bristol City on Wednesday - but are the division's top scorers with 31 goals so far, 14 of which have come from striker Adam Armstrong, who is tied with Brentford's Ivan Toney as the division's top scorer after 17 games.

- You can follow all the updates from Farke's press conference above, from around 1.15pm