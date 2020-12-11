Norwich City Messageboard Fixtures and Results Match Reports Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City

PRESSER RECAP: Canaries prepare for trip to Blackburn

Author Picture Icon

David Freezer

Published: 1:00 PM December 11, 2020    Updated: 2:56 PM December 11, 2020
Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke punches the air with delight at the final whistle at the end of the

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke was in a good mood after victory over Nottingham Forest at Carrow Road on Wednesday evening - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

League leaders Norwich City are preparing for a trip to Blackburn Rovers, with head coach Daniel Farke set to speak to the media at his pre-match press conference this lunchtime.

The Canaries pushed three points clear at the Championship summit as they beat Nottingham Forest 2-1 at Carrow Road on Wednesday evening, making it back-to-back home wins and extending a run of good form to just one defeat in 13 games.

It allows them to travel to Lancashire safe in the knowledge that they will remain in the top two this weekend whatever happens, as they sit four points clear of third-placed Watford.

Blackburn sit 10th and five points adrift of the play-offs after a 1-0 defeat at Bristol City on Wednesday - but are the division's top scorers with 31 goals so far, 14 of which have come from striker Adam Armstrong, who is tied with Brentford's Ivan Toney as the division's top scorer after 17 games.

- You can follow all the updates from Farke's press conference above, from around 1.15pm

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Opinion

Chris Goreham: Why I'm not to blame if Buendia moves in January

Chris Goreham

person

McCallum unsure on whether Norwich will recall him from Coventry loan

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon

Injury blow for Norwich City defender

Mark Armstrong

Author Picture Icon

Opinion

Love is all you need for Farke and Norwich City

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus