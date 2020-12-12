MATCHDAY RECAP: City display promotion credentials with win over Blackburn

Live

Published: 1:45 PM December 12, 2020 Updated: 5:39 PM December 12, 2020

Teemu Pukki marked his 100th Norwich City game with a brace, taking his total up to 50 in yellow and green - and you can recap all the updates, analysis and reaction from the Canaries 2-1 win over Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park from our Matchday Live blog.

Tony Mowbray's men have scored 31 goals in 17 games, with top-scorer Adam Armstrong netting 15 of those. City's task will be keeping Rovers and, specifically, the 23-year-old quiet during their trip to the north west.

Rovers currently sit 10th in the table and come into this game hoping to bounce back from a 1-0 defeat to Bristol City in midweek. They have struggled against sides in the top six this season, and will be hoping to put that right as they continue their quest for the play-offs.

The Canaries were boosted by a quartet of players returning from injury on Wednesday and the squad that did overcome Nottingham Forest 2-1 are fit and ready to go again this afternoon.

Daniel Farke's men won their two home games to become the first side to win 10 matches in the league this season. They'll be hoping to stretch that to 11 with a win at Ewood Park.

