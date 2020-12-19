MATCHDAY LIVE: City trying to seal Christmas number one against Cardiff
- Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Championship leaders Norwich City go in search of a fifth consecutive win when they take on Cardiff at Carrow Road this lunchtime, looking to maintain their three-point lead at the summit.
The Canaries have won all of their last four games 2-1, at home to Sheffield Wednesday and Nottingham Forest, then away to Blackburn and Reading.
The Bluebirds arrive in Norfolk in good heart themselves though after five wins in six, their only disappointment being a 2-0 home defeat to South Wales rivals Swansea last Saturday.
City kick-off the Championship action with the televised 12.30pm kick-off, with nearest rivals in action at Luton at 3pm. Third-placed Watford, who are six points behind at the start of the day, also travel to mid-table opposition as they take on Huddersfield.
Victory for Daniel Farke's team will seal top spot at Christmas, with the team top on Christmas Day going on to be promoted in 11 of the last 12 Championship seasons.
- You can follow all the updates, analysis and reaction with our reporters in the live blog above
