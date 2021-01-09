Norwich City Messageboard Fixtures and Results Match Reports Podcasts
Norwich City v Coventry City - all you need to know

Chris Lakey

Published: 6:00 AM January 9, 2021   
Norwich City players victory at Tottenham which earned them a quarter-final against Manchester Unite

Norwich City players enjoy victory at Tottenham which earned them a quarter-final tie against Manchester United - can they go further this year? - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City have a break from Championship duties when they host Coventry City in the third round of the FA Cup (12 noon). We run down all the key points you need to know ahead of the game.   


Xavi Quintilla pulled out of Norwichy City's game with a hip strain in the warm-up ahead of Tuesday'

Xavi Quintilla looks set to return for Norwich City - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Injury news   

City keeper Tim Krul is out after returning a positive Covid test. Adam Idah also returned a positive test and, like Krul, is self-isolating, although he was already sidelined by injury. 

Sam Byram (hamstring) is out along with keeper Michael McGovern,  Kieran Dowell, Josh Martin, Lukas Rupp and Marco Stiepermann. McGovern has had surgery on a hamstring injury and will miss 12-16 weeks, Dowell has an ankle problem, Martin has a cold, Stiepermann is still having problems after an ear infection and Rupp is close to shaking off a hamstring injury. 

Onel Hernandez (adductor) and Bali Mumba (knee) could figure – Mumba is the more likely. 

Daniel Barden will start in goal while Xavi Quintilla is ready to return at left back, with stand-in Jacob Sorensen set to take up a more familiar midfield role. 

Coventry striker Matty Godden could be out for up to three months with a recurrence of his foot injury. Tyler Walker (calf) is out for another four weeks. New loan signing Matty James, who played against Norwich for Barnsley last weekend, could start. 

Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, NorwichPictu

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke on Coventry 

“We won't use the cup game for gifts or to try things out, that's what friendlies are for. That doesn't mean we won't rotate, but those who come in will be fresh and highly motivated. I expect a difficult game against a good, solid Championship side.” 

Coventry City manager Mark Robins during the FA Cup fourth round match at St Andrew's Trillion Troph

Coventry City manager Mark Robins - Credit: PA

Mark Robins on Norwich 

“We prepare for ourselves, we look at Norwich and they’ve got a DNA and a way they do things regardless of personnel, we have to concentrate on ourselves and deal with their quality, they’re a strong team in this division, it’s another team aspiring to be back in the Premier League.” 


Przemyslaw Placheta of Norwich is brought down in the box by Ben Wilson of Coventry City and a penal

Przemyslaw Placheta is brought down in the box by Ben Wilson during the teams' meeting in November - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Last time they met   

November 28, 2020  

Norwich City 1 Coventry 1  

City - with 12 players out injured - went ahead through Mario Vrancic’s penalty on 27 minutes, after Przemek Placheta was brought down by keeper Ben Wilson but the visitors claimed a point when Maxime Biamou scored a minute from the end of normal time. 

Match report

Referee  

Darren Drysdale 

Has shown one red card and 33 yellows in 14 league and cup games this season. Not officiated a Norwich game since he was in charge of a 3-0 defeat at Plymouth in November 2007 

How can I watch?   

The game is being broadcast live on BT Sport Extra 5. 

You can follow our live coverage at pinkun.com

Prediction   

Tough to call given the difficulties in guessing the line-ups: Norwich to win 2-1. 

