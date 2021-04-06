Norwich City v Huddersfield - all you need to know

Published: 12:00 PM April 6, 2021

Norwich City will be looking to get back to winning ways after successive draws when struggling Huddersfield visit Carrow Road (7.45pm). We run down all the key points you need to know.

Team news

Max Aarons and Dimitris Giannoulis are available after being rested on Good Friday following international duty. Oliver Skipp is likely to start. Daniel Farke is confident Emi Buendia will be available after taking a knock at Preston. Adam Idah and Lukas Rupp are still not back in team training. Central defender Christoph Zimmermann has a hamstring tendon injury which could rule him out for the rest of the season. Another centre-half, Ben Gibson, is already out of the run-in with ankle ligament damage.

Huddersfield will be without former Norwich defender Harry Toffolo (back), Oumar Niasse (groin), Carel Eiting (knee), Danny Grant (thigh), Christopher Schindler (knee) and Alex Vallejo.





Form guide

Norwich (first): W-W-W-D-D

Huddersfield: D-D-W-D-D

Daniel Farke on Huddersfield

“Huddersfield are a brave side, they play with intensity. They have a Leeds influence with their manager being a former assistant to (Marcelo) Bielsa. I like their style, every game they go for it.”

Carlos Corberan on Norwich

“I’m not surprised they’ve done so well because I know how their coach is working with them and the style of play under him. It’s the same style as three years ago and this season they are playing with exactly the same ideas. If you analyse the squad, it’s very similar. There are some new players, like for example (Oliver) Skipp, who is one of the best young English players, and they offer positive things.”

Last time they met

September 12 2020

Huddersfield Town 0 Norwich City 1

An 80th-minute goal from substitute Adam Idah earned City all three points in their opening Championship game of the season. It looked like ending goalless until Town defender Richard Stearman under-hit a back pass. Teemu Pukki pounced and slid the ball across for the youngster to fire home his first league goal.

Referee

Jarred Gillett

In 26 league and cup games this season, the Australian official has shown 84 yellow cards and two reds. Was last in charge of Norwich when they won 2-0 at Coventry in February. Was also in charge for Norwich wins at Bristol City in October and at home to Sheffield Wednesday in December.





How can I watch?

The match is free to watch for season ticket holders on iFollow.

Prediction

The Terriers love a draw, but you have to fancy City to have enjoyed a weekend off and be ready to get back to claiming all three points – 3-1.



