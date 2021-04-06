Norwich City Messageboard Fixtures and Results Match Reports Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City

Norwich City v Huddersfield - all you need to know

Author Picture Icon

Chris Lakey

Published: 12:00 PM April 6, 2021   
Adam Idah - Norwich City at Huddersfield

Adam Idah celebrates after scoring the only goal against Huddersfield back in September - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City will be looking to get back to winning ways after successive draws when struggling Huddersfield visit Carrow Road (7.45pm). We run down all the key points you need to know.      

 

Max Aarons of Norwich City

Max Aarons - set to return for Norwich City against Huddersfield after being rested for the Good Friday game at Preston North End - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd


Team news   

Max Aarons and Dimitris Giannoulis are available after being rested on Good Friday following international duty. Oliver Skipp is likely to start. Daniel Farke is confident Emi Buendia will be available after taking a knock at Preston. Adam Idah and Lukas Rupp are still not back in team training. Central defender Christoph Zimmermann has a hamstring tendon injury which could rule him out for the rest of the season. Another centre-half, Ben Gibson, is already out of the run-in with ankle ligament damage.  

Huddersfield will be without former Norwich defender Harry Toffolo (back), Oumar Niasse (groin), Carel Eiting (knee), Danny Grant (thigh), Christopher Schindler (knee) and Alex Vallejo. 


Form guide 

Norwich (first): W-W-W-D-D 

Huddersfield: D-D-W-D-D 

Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke on Huddersfield 

“Huddersfield are a brave side, they play with intensity. They have a Leeds influence with their manager being a former assistant to (Marcelo) Bielsa. I like their style, every game they go for it.” 

Huddersfield Town Manager Carlos Corberan

Huddersfield Town manager Carlos Corberan - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Most Read

  1. 1 Farke on Tettey City talks
  2. 2 City prospect set for Championship loan
  3. 3 PRESSER LIVE: City v Huddersfield - Buendia, Aarons, Giannoulis available
  1. 4 Skipp is top drawer for Huddersfield boss
  2. 5 Buendia is a target for Championship hard men
  3. 6 Transfer rumour: City keen on Manchester United midfielder
  4. 7 Hurrah for Hanley ahead of City milestone
  5. 8 Six things you might have missed after City's draw at Preston
  6. 9 Chris Goreham: Back on the road again...
  7. 10 Bees boss in defiant mood as two of City's rivals slip up

Carlos Corberan on Norwich    

“I’m not surprised they’ve done so well because I know how their coach is working with them and the style of play under him. It’s the same style as three years ago and this season they are playing with exactly the same ideas. If you analyse the squad, it’s very similar. There are some new players, like for example (Oliver) Skipp, who is one of the best young English players, and they offer positive things.” 

Adam Idah goes close for Norwich City at Huddersfield

Action from Norwich City's win at Huddersfield earlier in the season - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd


Last time they met      

September 12 2020 

Huddersfield Town 0 Norwich City 1 

An 80th-minute goal from substitute Adam Idah earned City all three points in their opening Championship game of the season. It looked like ending goalless until Town defender Richard Stearman under-hit a back pass. Teemu Pukki pounced and slid the ball across for the youngster to fire home his first league goal.  

Referee Jarred Gillett awards a free kick after Teemu Pukki of Norwich is fouled by Tom Lees of Sheffield Wednesday

Match referee Jarred Gillett - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd


Referee 

Jarred Gillett 

In 26 league and cup games this season, the Australian official has shown 84 yellow cards and two reds. Was last in charge of Norwich when they won 2-0 at Coventry in February. Was also in charge for Norwich wins at Bristol City in October and at home to Sheffield Wednesday in December. 


How can I watch? 
The match is free to watch for season ticket holders on iFollow. 

You can follow our live coverage at pinkun.com   


Prediction      

The Terriers love a draw, but you have to fancy City to have enjoyed a weekend off and be ready to get back to claiming all three points – 3-1. 


Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Daniel Sinani of Norwich during the Pre-season friendly match at Hotel-Residence Klosterpforte, Hars

Video

Loan Watch: Goals for City forwards Sinani and Drmic

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Daniel Farke is backing Norwich City to respond to recent adversity when they host Huddersfield at Carrow Road

Video

Beware City backlash after rivals slip up again

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Ryan Ledson of Preston North End and Bali Mumba of Norwich in action during the Sky Bet Championship

Opinion

Bravery and technique - Farke's influence of City's academy ethos

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Tim Krul of Norwich congratulates Andrew Omobamidele of Norwich for a good block during the Sky Bet

Video

Omobamidele felt ready for his Canaries opportunity

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus