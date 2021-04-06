Norwich City Messageboard Fixtures and Results Match Reports Podcasts
MATCHDAY LIVE: Can City move closer to promotion with victory over Terriers?

Connor Southwell

Published: 6:30 PM April 6, 2021   
Adam Idah of Norwich celebrates scoring his sides 1st goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at

City can move closer to promotion with a victory over Huddersfield Town. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City have a chance to take a giant step towards promotion this evening if they can overcome Huddersfield Town at Carrow Road. 

The Canaries watched on as Swansea City and Watford both dropped points on Easter Monday, meaning Daniel Farke's side can move eight points clear of second place with victory over the Terriers.

11 points are all that stand between Norwich and a top-flight reunion, with Brentford also in action against Birmingham City this evening. 

Farke's side will be boosted by the returns of full-backs Dimitris Giannoulis and Max Aarons for this encounter. City's boss was also 'quietly confident' that creator in chief Emi Buendia would be fully fit despite walking away from their Godd Friday clash with a swollen ankle. 

Andrew Omobamidele impressed on his full senior debut for City, and will be hoping to replicate the quality of that performance against Huddersfield this evening. 

Corberan is without a key of first-team players, with Pipa and Alex Vallejo doubts for the clash at Carrow Road. Huddersfield recorded a draw with Brentford on Saturday and will be hoping to avenge the Canaries for inflicting an opening day defeat on them. 

Josh Koroma and recent arrival Oumar Niasse are also missing.

- Follow the action live via our match day blog from Carrow Road with our Canaries correspondents.

