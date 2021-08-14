City awash in yellow and green as fans return to Carrow Road

Published: 4:52 PM August 14, 2021 Updated: 5:17 PM August 14, 2021

A half-and-half scarf seller outside of Carrow Road as fans arrive for the game against Liverpool - Credit: David Hannant

The streets of Norwich are awash in yellow and green once more as thousands of fans made their way to Carrow Road for the first full capacity game in 18 months.

Anticipation was approaching fever pitch ahead of the Premier League curtain-raiser with Liverpool, as fans retraced their familiar steps for the first time in more than a year.

Chants of On the Ball, City could be heard around the city long before kick-off, as fans took their time-honoured journeys to Carrow Road - trips once taken for granted and now restored.

And at 4pm there was a cheer ripple around the outside of the ground, with an announcement over the public address system stating the stadium was officially open.

Among the supporters at the ground was 84-year-old Ken Marshall, who had travelled from Beccles for the game.

Norwich fans Ken Marshall and Terry Codling - Credit: Archant

He said: "It feels really good to be back - I'm very excited to see the game although I admit I'm a little worried about Covid.

"I've been coming to games for more than 20 years and the last game I went to was Leicester so I'm ready to go.

"It was great to have a pint at the Redwell bar before too."

He predicted a 2-1 win for Norwich.

Terry Codling, 73 and also from Beccles had travelled to the game with Mr Marshall.

He said: "I'm really looking forward to seeing Norwich play some great football - I've missed coming a lot. You almost don't realise what you have until it's gone.

"I've had both my jabs so I'm feeling pretty relaxed and just can't wait to watch the game. I think Norwich will win 1-0."

Norwich City fan Paul Clarke - Credit: Archant

Paul Clarke, 15, from Norwich added: "I'm really excited to see a full stadium. I went to the King's Lynn and Gillingham games, but it will be good to see the stadium full.

"It will be great to have everyone back. I'm a little worried because I don't want people to get ill, but I'm also excited about the game."

Norwich City fans Alex and Chris, from Hertfordshire - Credit: Archant

Father and son Chris and Alex, 42 and 14, were coming to Norfolk for the first time since before the lockdown. The family is based in Hertfordshire and only visits the city to attend games - with their last visit being on the day of the Leicester Game.

Chris said: "I really can't believe it has been this long - it feels like coming home.

"We've not been to Norwich since the Leicester game so it's great to be back - a really nice family day out for us."

Alex predicted a 2-1 Norwich win.