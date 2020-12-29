MATCHDAY LIVE: Can City return to winning ways against QPR?

Live

Published: 6:30 PM December 29, 2020

Can Norwich City return to winning ways with victory over QPR? - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City will be hoping to return to winning ways at Carrow Road this evening as they host struggling QPR. You can follow all the action, analysis and reaction from our Canaries correspondents via the live blog below.

The Canaries five-match winning streak ended at Vicarage Road as Xisco Munoz' side beat them 1-0 courtesy of a first-half strike by Ismalia Sarr. Daniel Farke proclaimed that his side lacked intensity in their offensive efforts.

City's boss faces several welcome selection dilemmas tonight. Does he opt to persist with Kieran Dowell, Emi Buendia and Todd Cantwell or will he shuffle his pack after Mario Vrancic's impressive cameo? Will Ben Gibson and Lukas Rupp return to the starting XI?

Whilst City are sitting at the top of the pile, their opponents are under different pressures. QPR have failed to win any of their last eight matches and Mark Warburton arrives at Carrow Road as a manager under severe pressure.

Rangers lost to Swansea City on Boxing Day and there is somewhat of a cloud of negativity surrounding the club at present. Bright Osayi-Samuel is a talented attacker at this level but has is yet to sign a new contract amid speculation linking him with a move to Celtic.

Warburton's side sit just four points above the Championship relegation zone in 19th position and haven't won at Carrow Road since 2008.

- Follow the action via our live blog above