Published: 6:00 AM May 1, 2021

Emi Buendia in action during Norwich City's win at Reading in December - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City have another opportunity to clinch the Championship title when they entertain Reading (3pm kick-off). We run down all the key points you need to know.

The permutation?

City will be champions if they beat Reading – no matter what Watford do when they travel to Brentford (3pm).

Christoph Zimmermann has suffered an injury setback - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Team news

There are now new injury concerns for Daniel Farke. Left-back Dimitris Giannoulis serves the final game of a three-game ban for his Bournemouth red card. Christoph Zimmermann has had a minor setback in his rehab from a hamstring injury – pre-season looks to be his likely return. Lukas Rupp (hamstring), Ben Gibson (ankle) and Sam Byram (hamstring) are also out.

For Reading, loanees Esteves and Lewis Gibson could be a given a chance as manager Veljko Paunovic thinks about next season.





Form guide

Norwich (first): W-W-L-W-L

Reading (7th): W-L-D-D-D





Daniel Farke on Reading

"My gut feeling is Reading are a fantastic side. They will be in a top position next season but they've probably had too many draws to make the top six. They may have felt the pressure and now that pressure is no more. They'll be highly-motivated to win points against the team on top of the table.”

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke and Reading manager Veljko Paunovic during the game at the Madejski Stadium in December - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Veljko Paunovic on Norwich

"It could be an opportunity to learn more about some players for the future. But the competitor in me says we have to aim to win every game. I still want to honour the remaining two games, to honour the league and the competition and to honour our opponents.”





Last time they met

December 16, 2020

Reading 1 Norwich City 2

Emi Buendia put City ahead after just 11 minutes, but it was all square three minutes later when Michael Olise levelled. City won it 10 minutes into the second half when Teemu Pukki converted a penalty.

Referee Oliver Langford is the man in the middle again - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Referee

Oliver Langford

In 29 League and cup games this season he has shown 103 yellow cards and six reds. Was in charge for City’s 3-1 win at Birmingham in February.

How can I watch?

The match is available to watch on iFollow with a £10 match pass.

You can follow our live coverage at pinkun.com

Prediction

City want to finish the job and you get the feeling they will. Could be a stylish one – 3-0.















