WATCH LIVE: PinkUn Preview Show - Norwich City v Reading

Connor Southwell

Published: 5:17 PM April 30, 2021   
Norwich City can secure the title with a win over Reading at Carrow Road. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City can become champions with a victory over Reading at Carrow Road tomorrow and our Canaries correspondents Connor Southwell and Paddy Davitt will be previewing the clash live from 5.30pm.

Daniel Farke's side require just two points to secure the title with two games remaining. 

In a week where City stars have dominated the EFL awards and thousands, including Archant, partake in a social media boycott against the abuse many users suffer online, the Canaries will be hoping to add to a piece of silverware to accompany their promotion back to the Premier League. 

Reading have slipped out of the top six despite racing out of the blocks and this game is somewhat of a dead rubber for the Royals. That can often allow teams to operate with freedom, and they may utilise any nerves City are experiencing as they look to clinch the title. 

There's plenty to discuss, so join Connor and Paddy live at 5.30pm.

