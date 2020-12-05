MATCHDAY RECAP: City return to summit after late comeback

Live

Published: 1:45 PM December 5, 2020 Updated: 10:12 AM December 6, 2020

Norwich City players will be hoping to mark supporters return with a win over Sheffield Wednesday. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City came from behind to win 2-1 against Sheffield Wednesday - and you can recap all the action, analysis and reaction from NR1 with our correspondents with our live blog.









The Canaries welcomed Tony Pulis' men to Norfolk hoping to bounce back from their disappointing 3-1 defeat to Luton Town in midweek. Bournemouth's 4-0 thumping of Barnsley meant the Canaries started the day in second place, but they returned to the summit after the win.

Teemu Pukki was passed fit enough to play by Daniel Farke at his pre-match press conference on Friday. This game did come too soon for the other absentees, although Jordan Hugill. Todd Cantwell and Kieran Dowell are set to return to team training on Sunday.

Pulis took charge of his fifth game for the Owls this afternoon and is still searching for his first win. The experienced Welshman was without Liam Shaw and Massimo Luongo as they serve suspensions.

Wednesday's goalscorer Josh Windass returned from his three-match ban and Jordan Rhodes returned to Carrow Road for the first time since his loan spell at the club.

- Recap the action via our live blog above