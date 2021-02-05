MATCHDAY RECAP: Canaries dip in form continues as Swansea steal ground in promotion race

Published: 7:00 PM February 5, 2021 Updated: 10:43 PM February 5, 2021

Norwich City's defeat to Swansea on Friday evening has handed their rivals a march in the race for promotion - and you can recap all the updates, analysis and reaction from the Liberty Stadium via our matchday blog.

Daniel Farke issued a passionate response to those concerned by the Canaries' lack of goal threat in their last two matches, but once again City failed to convert territory into tangible chances as they lacked creativity in Wales.

The Canaries arrived at the Liberty Stadium without a win in their last three competitive matches, with Middlesbrough and Millwall both restricting Farke's side to goalless draws. An error from Tim Krul gifted Andre Ayew the opening goal before Conor Hourihane netted his seventh goal in nine matches against Norwich.

Despite improving their performance after the second goal, City faced to threaten Freddie Woodman's goal.

Steve Cooper's men now move up to second in the table and could leapfrog Norwich if they beat Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park in their game in hand.

