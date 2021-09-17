'It is a new game, a new scenario' - Watford boss wipes the slate

Published: 11:33 AM September 17, 2021

Watford boss Xisco Munoz says last year's Championship double over Norwich will be forgotten at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.

The Hornets were one of only two clubs - along with Bournemouth - to beat the Canaries home and away last season, following them into the top flight via the second automatic promotion spot.

But the slate is now wiped clean.

“It is a new game, a new scenario,” Watford's head coach told the club's official web site.

"“We have respect, but we need to understand and prepare to give maximum power, we need to try to give balance in all of the game.

“We know Norwich, we know the important game we have, we know the style they have, the players they have.

"It’s important we start well, come into the game with full energy, full power, concentrate and try to give all the best for our team.”

City didn't get on the scoresheet in last season's encounters, but Munoz is well aware of the threat posed by Teemu Pukki.

“We know about Pukki, he’s scored a lot of goals," he said. "They have the same system, very good dictation with the ball and a very good right side.

“We have control of the information about them, they have very good things with the ball."

Munoz will be looking for plenty of resolve in defence and while goalkeeper Ben Foster has returned to full training following a hamstring injury, the head coach says every player must fight for their position.

“It isn’t only for the goalkeepers, I think now is the moment for everyone to play their best and take a place," he added. "Sometimes we have changes, say ‘I am here and I want to play in the first team’. It is the moment to show that.”

On a day when City fans are being urged to become the team's 12th man, Munoz is calling on Watford's travelling supporters to play their part for the visitors.

“I think the fans understand the process,” he said. “I always feel the fans on our side trying to help us and now we need them.

“We need one plus more. Now is the moment for everyone to stay together, keep going and give the best for our players, our staff and our fans.”