Starting XIs

Norwich City v Wigan: Nunez to make debut against Latics; Sara on bench

Author Picture Icon

Mark Armstrong

Published: 11:48 AM August 6, 2022
Updated: 12:19 PM August 6, 2022
Marcelino Nunez of Norwich warms up before the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, NorwichPi

Marcelino Nunez starts against Wigan Athletic this afternoon - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Marcelino Nunez will make his Norwich City debut against Wigan Athletic this afternoon. 

The £3.3m signing from Universidad Catolica, who completed his move to Carrow Road in midweek, gets the nod and will play ahead of Jacob Sorensen and Kenny McLean in midfield. Gabriel Sara starts on the bench after a full week’s training with Dean Smith’s men. 

NCFC starting XI Wigan

Norwich City starting XI against Wigan. - Credit: Archant

Ben Gibson returns at the heart of the back four in place of the suspended Grant Hanley and will skipper the side. 

Sam Byram remains sidelined with a thigh injury whilst young striker Adam Idah was deemed not “quite ready” to be thrown into the heat of a Championship fixture by head coach Dean Smith. 

Jon Rowe is out with a stress fracture whilst Isaac Hayden is also unavailable as he continues his comeback from knee surgery. 

Wigan make one change from the side that drew 0-0 against Preston on the opening day with Jason Kerr coming into the starting XI. 

Wigan starting XI v NCFC

Wigan Starting XI against Norwich City. - Credit: Archant

Norwich City (4-3-3): Krul, Aarons, Omobamidele, Gibson, Giannoulis, Sorensen, McLean, Cantwell, Nunez, Rashica, Pukki. Subs: Gunn, McCallum, Sara, Hernandez, Sinani, Sargent, Hugill. 

Wigan Athletic (4-2-3-1): Amos, Darikwa, Kerr, Tilt, Bennett, Naylor, Power, Lang, Keane, McClean, Magennis. Subs: Jones, Pearce, Nyambe, Hughes, Shinnie, Aasgaard, Humphrys.

