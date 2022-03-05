Robin Sainty: City's engine room is running on empty

Opinion

Lukas Rupp, under pressure from Diogo Jota during the FA Cup fifth round match at Anfield Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

A few weeks ago, City’s apparently moribund season had new life breathed into it by the victory at Watford in a Friday night fixture.

However, last week’s Friday night defeat and Wednesday’s FA Cup exit could have sounded its final death knell.

For all the pre-game optimism at Southampton, City barely laid a glove on their hosts, and had it not been for another fine performance from Angus Gunn, who has proven to be a more than able deputy for Tim Krul, things could have been even worse.

City’s ball retention was poor yet again, while their central midfield, having performed well at Anfield the previous week, never got any sort of grip on the game, and in the end surrendered tamely once again.

Sadly, it is becoming increasingly clear that while relegation rivals like Watford and Burnley are capable of grinding out results against teams in the top half of the table, City seem unable to do so.

All too often they show promising signs in the early stages of games, as they did again on Wednesday night, but chances are spurned and then an overloaded defence makes a mistake that is instantly punished, because virtually every opponent has greater and more consistent firepower.

I don’t want to make too much of the FA Cup game because both sides fielded much-changed teams, but a few City performances would have given Dean Smith food for thought about Saturday’s team selection.

Apart from the two goals, both of which were down to marking errors from an unfamiliar back four, City generally defended well while causing a few problems to their hosts, much as in the league game two weeks ago.

Canaries full-back Sam Byram Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

I thought that Sam Byram was outstanding and both he and Dimitris Giannoulis will feel that they have made strong cases to keep their places, but what will have caught Smith’s eye the most is the high energy performance, capped by a superb goal, from Lukas Rupp.

Rupp was something of a whipping boy for fans in his first season but came back strongly in the Championship-winning squad and offers both greater strength in the tackle and stronger attacking instincts than Billy Gilmour.

The makeup of central midfield is such a key issue for City because none of the combinations tried by either Daniel Farke or Smith seems to have been able to balance an ability to compete physically with the generation of enough chances for a strike force which is too wasteful for this level.

It is for good reason that midfield is often referred to as the engine room of a team, but in Norwich’s case they have often been operating with a two-stroke motor in a division where six cylinders are de rigeur.

Central midfield has three jobs: to protect the back four, to create scoring opportunities and to add goals themselves.

This season City have shipped more goals than everybody but Leeds United while scoring just 15 goals in 26 league games, of which the various central midfield players used have contributed a grand total of three, all of which suggests that they are falling well short on each of those jobs.

That’s not to suggest that any of them are bad players individually, but the unit as a whole just hasn’t gelled this season, and the team have suffered as a result.

This weekend's game is, of course, huge and, along with next Sunday's trip to Elland Road, season defining, but if Smith feels his players need any extra motivation, he should make them watch ITV’s coverage of Wednesday’s game.

I’m quite used to City being patronised by commentators, but this was a whole new level of poor research and open disrespect and if it has the same effect on the players as it did on those of us watching on TV, they should be ready to tear Brentford to shreds this afternoon!