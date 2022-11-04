Gallery
Rare goal from veteran defender fells Forest in 1999
- Credit: Archant Library
Look back to November 6, 1999 and relive memories of Norwich City's home game against Nottingham Forest.
It was only his eighth goal in nine years.
But Daryl Sutch, Norwich City's longest-serving player at the time, scored the winner in the 27th minute against visiting promotion rivals Nottingham Forest.
Darren Eadie made an excellent cross, which Sutch controlled with a composed first touch on his chest before scoring with a half-volley.
The Lowestoft-born player's last goal was in another 1-0 victory against Sunderland on August 30, 1997.
With the win, Bruce Rioch's team extended their unbeaten run to six matches and continued their charge into the top half of the First Division table.
The manager's experiment with a revamped 3-4-3 formation had been yielding more chances and crosses.
Speaking after the match, Rioch praised Sutch for the goal and a stubborn defensive effort from all concerned.
Match facts
Lineup:
- A. Marshall
- Sutch
- Kenton
- Mackay
- Jackson
- de Blasiis
- Milligan
- L. Marshall
- A. Forbes (Dalglish)
- Roberts
- Eadie
Attendance: 15,818
Final score: Norwich City 1 - Nottingham Forest 0
