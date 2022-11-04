Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Gallery

Rare goal from veteran defender fells Forest in 1999

Author Picture Icon

Ben Craske

Published: 12:15 PM November 4, 2022
NCFC v Nottingham Forest (1-0) on 6 November 1999. Picture: Archant Library

NCFC v Nottingham Forest (1-0) on 6 November 1999. Picture: Archant Library - Credit: Archant Library

Look back to November 6, 1999 and relive memories of Norwich City's home game against Nottingham Forest.

It was only his eighth goal in nine years.

But Daryl Sutch, Norwich City's longest-serving player at the time, scored the winner in the 27th minute against visiting promotion rivals Nottingham Forest.

Darren Eadie made an excellent cross, which Sutch controlled with a composed first touch on his chest before scoring with a half-volley.

NCFC v Nottingham Forest (1-0) on 6 November 1999. Picture: Archant Library

NCFC v Nottingham Forest (1-0) on 6 November 1999. Picture: Archant Library - Credit: Archant Library

The match report of Norwich City vs Nottingham Forest published on November 8, 1999.

The match report of Norwich City vs Nottingham Forest published on November 8, 1999. Accessed via localrecall.co.uk. - Credit: Archant Library

The Lowestoft-born player's last goal was in another 1-0 victory against Sunderland on August 30, 1997. 

With the win, Bruce Rioch's team extended their unbeaten run to six matches and continued their charge into the top half of the First Division table. 

NCFC v Nottingham Forest (1-0) on 6 November 1999. Picture: Archant Library

NCFC v Nottingham Forest (1-0) on 6 November 1999. Picture: Archant Library - Credit: Archant Library

NCFC v Nottingham Forest (1-0) on 6 November 1999. Picture: Archant Library

NCFC v Nottingham Forest (1-0) on 6 November 1999. Picture: Archant Library - Credit: Archant Library

The manager's experiment with a revamped 3-4-3 formation had been yielding more chances and crosses.  

Most Read

  1. 1 PRESSER: Rotherham United v Norwich City; Sarge and Dimi fit
  2. 2 'Feels like a step forward' - City fans react to QPR draw
  3. 3 'They'll be right up there' - QPR boss on Canaries' promotion hopes after 0-0 draw
  1. 4 Smith takeaways: Goalkeeper battle, fitness bulletin and World Cup plans
  2. 5 Smith takeaways: Chances squandered, super start, Gibson pen frustration
  3. 6 CANARIES 0 QPR 0 - Key moments, ratings and stats
  4. 7 Smith using every trick in the book
  5. 8 Quest for consistency the driving force behind fine Gunn form
  6. 9 City announce festive fixture changes
  7. 10 Smith refuses to be drawn on Mumba recall after Plymouth screamer

Speaking after the match, Rioch praised Sutch for the goal and a stubborn defensive effort from all concerned. 

Match facts

Lineup:

  • A. Marshall
  • Sutch
  • Kenton
  • Mackay
  • Jackson
  • de Blasiis
  • Milligan
  • L. Marshall
  • A. Forbes (Dalglish)
  • Roberts
  • Eadie

Attendance: 15,818 

Final score: Norwich City 1 - Nottingham Forest 0

For more old photos and articles about Norfolk history and heritage, subscribe to our fortnightly Through the Decades email newsletter. Sign up by clicking here

NCFC v Nottingham Forest (1-0) on 6 November 1999. Picture: Archant Library

NCFC v Nottingham Forest (1-0) on 6 November 1999. Picture: Archant Library - Credit: Archant Library

NCFC v Nottingham Forest (1-0) on 6 November 1999. Picture: Archant Library

NCFC v Nottingham Forest (1-0) on 6 November 1999. Picture: Archant Library - Credit: Archant Library

NCFC v Nottingham Forest (1-0) on 6 November 1999. Picture: Archant Library

NCFC v Nottingham Forest (1-0) on 6 November 1999. Picture: Archant Library - Credit: Archant Library

NCFC v Nottingham Forest (1-0) on 6 November 1999. Picture: Archant Library

NCFC v Nottingham Forest (1-0) on 6 November 1999. Picture: Archant Library - Credit: Archant Library

NCFC v Nottingham Forest (1-0) on 6 November 1999. Picture: Archant Library

NCFC v Nottingham Forest (1-0) on 6 November 1999. Picture: Archant Library - Credit: Archant Library

NCFC v Nottingham Forest (1-0) on 6 November 1999. Picture: Archant Library

NCFC v Nottingham Forest (1-0) on 6 November 1999. Picture: Archant Library - Credit: Archant Library

NCFC v Nottingham Forest (1-0) on 6 November 1999. Picture: Archant Library

NCFC v Nottingham Forest (1-0) on 6 November 1999. Picture: Archant Library - Credit: Archant Library

NCFC v Nottingham Forest (1-0) on 6 November 1999. Picture: Archant Library

NCFC v Nottingham Forest (1-0) on 6 November 1999. Picture: Archant Library - Credit: Archant Library

Don't Miss

Dean Smith's immediate priority is another Championship win on the board against QPR

Interview

Smith takeaways: Rashica reports; QPR; January transfer planning

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
NCFC

Match Coverage

Follow live updates of Norwich City v QPR

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Todd Cantwell of Norwich applauds the fans at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Ro

Starting XIs

STARTING XIs: Cantwell and Sara start for QPR visit

Samuel Seaman

Author Picture Icon
Queens Park Rangers manager Michael Beale during the Sky Bet Championship match at Loftus Road, Lond

Interview

'A Premier League squad' - QPR boss on Canaries

Samuel Seaman

Author Picture Icon