Were you at this Norwich City home game against Reading in 1997?
- Credit: Archant Library
Look back to October 21, 1997 and relive memories of Norwich City's home game against Reading.
Reduced ticket prices drew a bumper crowd to Carrow Road on this chilly Tuesday night in October 1997.
The bottleneck at the gates meant kick-off was delayed by 15 minutes.
Initially it seemed fans' patience would be rewarded when they enjoyed an inspired and dominating first-half performance.
Welsh Under-21 star Craig Bellamy was in sparkling form, stepping in to replace Darren Eadie who had a neck injury at the time, alongside Robert Fleck up front.
The then eighteen-year-old Bellamy tormented Reading's back four in the opening period. At times the youngster's pace and lightning reflexes left his teammates lagging a vital split second behind.
But as the game wore on the Canaries ran out of steam, wasted chances and a late sub appearance by Adrian Coote could not break the deadlock.
Most Read
- 1 City chief Richens rejects supporter disconnect claims
- 2 'Stick with Dean' - Ex-City striker backs Canaries boss
- 3 City fans encouraged to join applause in memory of supporter Trevor March
- 4 Dean Smith or the mushroom ... which will last the longest?
- 5 'Get rid of Smith' - City fans react to Burnley loss
- 6 PODCAST: The pressure builds on City boss Smith
- 7 Hayden reflects on 'mentally tough' injury nightmare
- 8 Chris Sutton: Norwich must display patience over Smith's future
- 9 City finance chief Richens on £66m loan, Attanasio, January and local media approach
- 10 Smith takeaways: Paying the penalty; 1 win in 8; injuries
Match facts
Lineup:
- Marshall
- Sutch
- Anselin
- Bellamy
- Fleck (Newman)
- Scott
- Grant
- Milligan
- Forbes
- Jackson
- Simpson (Coote)
Attendance: 17,781
Final score: Norwich City 0 - Reading 0
For more old photos and articles about Norfolk history and heritage, subscribe to our fortnightly Through the Decades email newsletter. Sign up by clicking here.