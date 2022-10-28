Were you at this Norwich City home game against Reading in 1997?

Discounted tickets drew a bumper crowd and meant Norwich City fans queued outside Carrow Road for the home against Reading on October 21, 1997. - Credit: Archant Library

Look back to October 21, 1997 and relive memories of Norwich City's home game against Reading.

Reduced ticket prices drew a bumper crowd to Carrow Road on this chilly Tuesday night in October 1997.

The bottleneck at the gates meant kick-off was delayed by 15 minutes.

NCFC Vs Reading 21.10.1997. - Credit: Archant Library

Initially it seemed fans' patience would be rewarded when they enjoyed an inspired and dominating first-half performance.

Welsh Under-21 star Craig Bellamy was in sparkling form, stepping in to replace Darren Eadie who had a neck injury at the time, alongside Robert Fleck up front.

The Norwich City vs Reading match report published on October 22, 1997. Search the EDP archive at localrecall.co.uk. - Credit: Archant Library

The then eighteen-year-old Bellamy tormented Reading's back four in the opening period. At times the youngster's pace and lightning reflexes left his teammates lagging a vital split second behind.

But as the game wore on the Canaries ran out of steam, wasted chances and a late sub appearance by Adrian Coote could not break the deadlock.

Match facts

Lineup:

Marshall

Sutch

Anselin

Bellamy

Fleck (Newman)

Scott

Grant

Milligan

Forbes

Jackson

Simpson (Coote)

Attendance: 17,781

Final score: Norwich City 0 - Reading 0

