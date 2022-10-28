Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Were you at this Norwich City home game against Reading in 1997?

Author Picture Icon

Ben Craske

Published: 6:50 AM October 28, 2022
NCFC Vs Reading 21.10.1997. Picture: Archant Library

Discounted tickets drew a bumper crowd and meant Norwich City fans queued outside Carrow Road for the home against Reading on October 21, 1997. - Credit: Archant Library

Look back to October 21, 1997 and relive memories of Norwich City's home game against Reading.

Reduced ticket prices drew a bumper crowd to Carrow Road on this chilly Tuesday night in October 1997. 

The bottleneck at the gates meant kick-off was delayed by 15 minutes.

NCFC Vs Reading 21.10.1997. Picture: Archant Library

NCFC Vs Reading 21.10.1997. - Credit: Archant Library

NCFC Vs Reading 21.10.1997. Picture: Archant Library

NCFC Vs Reading 21.10.1997. - Credit: Archant Library

Initially it seemed fans' patience would be rewarded when they enjoyed an inspired and dominating first-half performance. 

Welsh Under-21 star Craig Bellamy was in sparkling form, stepping in to replace Darren Eadie who had a neck injury at the time, alongside Robert Fleck up front.

NCFC Vs Reading 21.10.1997. Picture: Archant Library

NCFC Vs Reading 21.10.1997. - Credit: Archant Library

The Norwich City vs Reading match report published on October 22, 1997.

The Norwich City vs Reading match report published on October 22, 1997. Search the EDP archive at localrecall.co.uk. - Credit: Archant Library

NCFC Vs Reading 21.10.1997. Picture: Archant Library

NCFC Vs Reading 21.10.1997. - Credit: Archant Library

The then eighteen-year-old Bellamy tormented Reading's back four in the opening period. At times the youngster's pace and lightning reflexes left his teammates lagging a vital split second behind.

But as the game wore on the Canaries ran out of steam, wasted chances and a late sub appearance by Adrian Coote could not break the deadlock. 

Match facts

Lineup: 

  • Marshall
  • Sutch
  • Anselin
  • Bellamy
  • Fleck (Newman)
  • Scott
  • Grant
  • Milligan
  • Forbes
  • Jackson
  • Simpson (Coote)

Attendance: 17,781

Final score: Norwich City 0 - Reading 0

NCFC Vs Reading 21.10.1997. Picture: Archant Library

NCFC Vs Reading 21.10.1997. - Credit: Archant Library

NCFC Vs Reading 21.10.1997. Picture: Archant Library

NCFC Vs Reading 21.10.1997. - Credit: Archant Library

NCFC Vs Reading 21.10.1997. Picture: Archant Library

NCFC Vs Reading 21.10.1997. - Credit: Archant Library

NCFC Vs Reading 21.10.1997. Picture: Archant Library

NCFC Vs Reading 21.10.1997. - Credit: Archant Library


