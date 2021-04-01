Key Carrow Road clashes selected for television coverage

Video

Published: 10:25 AM April 1, 2021

Norwich City's clash with Bournemouth later this month has been selected for TV.

The Canaries face both of their relegated rivals in the Championship run-in as they look to achieve automatic promotion back to the Premier League. As it stands, City require 14 points to secure their top-flight return.

City's clash with Bournemouth, scheduled to take place at 3pm on Saturday, April 17, has been pushed back to 8pm on the same date and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

Jonathan Woodgate's side are pushing for a play-off spot after sacking Jason Tindall earlier this season. The Cherries travel to Carrow Road hoping to be the first side to inflict a league double over Daniel Farke's dominant City after winning the reverse fixture 1-0 back in September.

The Canaries host Xisco Munoz' resurgent Watford just three days later in NR1, as the top two meet on what could prove to be a pivotal evening in the Championship promotion race.

Watford have won nine of their last 10 matches in the league and trail City by eight points. They will be hoping to land a blow on their rivals when they travel to Norfolk on Tuesday, April 20.

That game will now kick-off at 6pm rather than 7.45pm and shown live by Sky Sports.

Norwich's game against Watford will kick-off at an earlier time. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City's remaining Championship fixtures:

Preston North End (a) - April 2, 3pm

Huddersfield Town (h) - April 6, 7.45pm

Derby County (a) - April 10, 3pm

Bournemouth (h) - April 17, 8pm

Watford (h) - April 20, 6pm

QPR (a) - April 24, 3pm

Reading (h) - May 1, 3pm

Barnsley (a) - May 8, 3pm