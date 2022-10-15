Spud Thornhill: When not having a clue is perhaps best!

Columnist

As regular readers of my articles will know, I’m getting my daughter Amelia into Norwich City.

Before last Saturday she had been to eight games this season. I think she has genuinely been enjoying it, although I know having emergency packets of sweets in the bag does help during the quiet moments in games.

The good thing is, at the moment she doesn’t have a clue about the game. All she knows is the team in yellow are trying to get ball in the big net. She doesn’t have any opinions - nothing like some fans on social media who are saying we have the worst manager and players in all the years they’ve been watching Norwich or 'that' fan who will tell you everything that the club are doing is wrong.

I think we can all agree, we have had worse.

I knows Amelia loves a goal celebration, which entails me picking her up when we score, and shouting to her favourite player, Onel Hernandez, as he runs past her as he warms up.

When I started going to matches, like most young fans, I didn’t go to every home game. So it didn’t matter to me what we'd done in the games I didn’t go to. It was all about games I went to. I just wanted us to win those games. I’m sure she is like I was. All she cares for is to have that goal celebration moment.

So, going into last Saturday’s game, it was going to be one of two things after Preston’s scoring record for this season. Either they'd continue their run of low scoring games or it would be another classic case of along come Norwich, with plenty of goals.

Because Amelia was with me, I was desperate for the latter. After two minutes I was lifting her in the air, celebrating after Josh Sergeant scored. For 20 minutes we controlled the game and it looked like we were going to boss it. And despite our seven wins this season, I feel it’s only the Coventry game where we’ve been in control throughout the game.

Yet again we let another team into the game with a silly mistake, the free header which led to Preston’s equaliser. Preston took control and looked much stronger than us.

Our problem this season is we have not taken full control of games when we really should have done. We've allowed far too many teams to get into the game. Preston did what many clubs have failed to do, by taking advantage of our sloppy play, stopping our play with ease and using game management perfectly.

We have enough experienced players that we should not allow this to happen, but how crazy this league is we are in a superb place as joint leaders. I’m confident that with Dean Smith, and our players, we will soon see the true potential which we all know we have.

Tonight we face Watford, who we’ve had some fantastic games against over the years. It’s a place and fan base I’ve always liked, but it appears it’s not all rosy there.

Speaking to some Watford fans I know, and from what I’ve seen and read, it seems they have problems at Vicarage Road, especially with their owner, Gino Pozzo going through managers on a regular basis.

Watford fans with a giant 'Gino' banner in the stands - owner Gino Pozzo is not universally popular at the moment though - Credit: PA

In the 10 years Pozzo has been the owner, there has been 17 managerial changes from him. I worked it out and you would have to go back 30 years, to when Dave Stringer left and Mike Walker was the next permanent manager, for the first of last 17 managerial changes here.

With Watford fans arguing in the stands like they did last week in their defeat at Blackpool it might be a good time to play them.

As it’s not a school night for Amelia, she will probably watch us on TV. Let’s hope she doesn’t cheer for the team in yellow.



