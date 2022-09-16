Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Norwich v West Brom - a few things you need to know

Author Picture Icon

Chris Lakey

Published: 6:00 PM September 16, 2022
West Bromwich Albion manager Steve Bruce

Steve Bruce is struggling to get a tune out of West Bromwich Albion - Credit: PA

Ahead of Norwich City's home game against West Brom, CHRIS LAKEY takes a look at the visitors 

How’s it going? 

Not particularly well. The Baggies were supposedly up there among the favourites to go up – a perennial position for them – but it is simply not happening. 

They’re currently 20th in the table, with just one win to their name, and they lost at home to Birmingham in midweek, which won’t have helped the mood. 


How was last season? 
Ditto. West Brom were struggling and sacked manager Valerian Ismael in February after he won only 12 of his 31 matches in charge. At the time they were fifth in the table, eight points off the automatic promotion spots. The man they chose to succeed him was the well-travelled Steve Bruce, but he couldn’t lift them and the Baggies ended up a disappointing 10th. 


Last time we met 

(2018-19 – Championship) 

West Brom 1         Norwich 1 

Most Read

  1. 1 Will Jennings: It's time to stop whinging and move on from Farke
  2. 2 PRESSER: Norwich City v West Brom; Late Hanley decision
  3. 3 Candid Pukki reflects on summer of speculation
  1. 4 Smith takeaways: City boss on Hanley fitness, West Brom and Aaron Ramsey
  2. 5 Pukki's mission to become a Norwich City centurion
  3. 6 'Ridiculous game' - City fans react to win over Bristol
  4. 7 'Anybody who finishes above Norwich will go up' - Bruce on Canaries
  5. 8 Aarons makes England U21 squad for Italy and Germany friendlies
  6. 9 CANARIES 3 ROBINS 2 - Key moments, ratings and stats
  7. 10 'End of an era' - City fans react to Attanasio's purchase of shares

Gayle 12            Rhodes 84 

Norwich 3         West Brom 4 

Rhodes 24        Rodriguez 33pen, 47 

Pukki 70            Barnes 65 

Hanley 82        Robson-Kanu 79 


Star man 

West Bromwich Albion's John Swift

West Bromwich Albion's John Swift - Credit: PA

John Swift 

Swift joined West Brom from Reading in the summer on a free transfer – his 11-goal haul for the Royals last season was by far the best scoring season of the 27-year-old's career. Has a couple of goals to his name this season but is a creator more than a main goal threat. 


Manager 

Steve Bruce 

A standout central defender with Norwich City before departing for Manchester United in 1987, enjoying huge success during Sir Alex Ferguson’s managerial reign. Bruce’s own career in the hot seats has taken him from Sheffield United to Huddersfield, Wigan, Crystal Palace, Birmingham, Wigan, Sunderland, Hull, Aston Villa, Sheffield Wednesday and Newcastle before landing at The Hawthorns in February. 


Busy summer?

West Bromwich Albion's Jed Wallace

Jed Wallace joined West Brom in the summer - Credit: PA

 

Not an overly busy summer which, with injuries and a thin-looking squad anyway, leaves Steve Bruce holding his breath whenever there’s a meaty challenge on one of his players. Summer arrivals Martin Kelly and Tom Rogic are in need of match fitness after joining from Crystal Palace and Celtic respectively. Jed Wallace, who came in on a free from Millwall, is a shrewd buy. 


Season forecast 

FourFourTwo magazine have predicted West Brom will finish fifth – last season they tipped them to finish seventh and they ended up 10th. 

“Albion hope that the inspirational guile of Wallace and John Swift – two of the division’s three most prolific creators last season – can claw them back into contention. They have capable Championship forwards; working out how to get them involved is the test for Bruce.” 


Match forecast 

Logic suggests a home win: City are winning without really impressing, while West Brom are in a rut – 2-1 to City. 

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Dean Smith admitted Norwich City had to do it the hard way in a 3-2 Championship win against Bristol City

Match reaction

Smith takeaways: City boss on Robins win, fitting Royal tribute; Attanasio

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Liam Gibbs is making good progress after his ankle injury

Interview

Smith takeaways: City chief on injuries, Bristol build up and World Cup

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Teemu Pukki notched a brace in Norwich City's 3-2 Championship win over Bristol City

Expert opinion

Paddy's Pointers: Canaries 3-2 Bristol City

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Milwaukee Brewers' owner Mark Attanasio has joined Norwich City's board

Interview

Mark Attanasio: In his words

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon