Norwich v West Brom - a few things you need to know

Ahead of Norwich City's home game against West Brom, CHRIS LAKEY takes a look at the visitors

How’s it going?

Not particularly well. The Baggies were supposedly up there among the favourites to go up – a perennial position for them – but it is simply not happening.

They’re currently 20th in the table, with just one win to their name, and they lost at home to Birmingham in midweek, which won’t have helped the mood.





How was last season?

Ditto. West Brom were struggling and sacked manager Valerian Ismael in February after he won only 12 of his 31 matches in charge. At the time they were fifth in the table, eight points off the automatic promotion spots. The man they chose to succeed him was the well-travelled Steve Bruce, but he couldn’t lift them and the Baggies ended up a disappointing 10th.





Last time we met

(2018-19 – Championship)

West Brom 1 Norwich 1

Gayle 12 Rhodes 84

Norwich 3 West Brom 4

Rhodes 24 Rodriguez 33pen, 47

Pukki 70 Barnes 65

Hanley 82 Robson-Kanu 79





Star man

West Bromwich Albion's John Swift - Credit: PA

John Swift

Swift joined West Brom from Reading in the summer on a free transfer – his 11-goal haul for the Royals last season was by far the best scoring season of the 27-year-old's career. Has a couple of goals to his name this season but is a creator more than a main goal threat.





Manager

Steve Bruce

A standout central defender with Norwich City before departing for Manchester United in 1987, enjoying huge success during Sir Alex Ferguson’s managerial reign. Bruce’s own career in the hot seats has taken him from Sheffield United to Huddersfield, Wigan, Crystal Palace, Birmingham, Wigan, Sunderland, Hull, Aston Villa, Sheffield Wednesday and Newcastle before landing at The Hawthorns in February.





Busy summer?

Jed Wallace joined West Brom in the summer - Credit: PA

Not an overly busy summer which, with injuries and a thin-looking squad anyway, leaves Steve Bruce holding his breath whenever there’s a meaty challenge on one of his players. Summer arrivals Martin Kelly and Tom Rogic are in need of match fitness after joining from Crystal Palace and Celtic respectively. Jed Wallace, who came in on a free from Millwall, is a shrewd buy.





Season forecast

FourFourTwo magazine have predicted West Brom will finish fifth – last season they tipped them to finish seventh and they ended up 10th.

“Albion hope that the inspirational guile of Wallace and John Swift – two of the division’s three most prolific creators last season – can claw them back into contention. They have capable Championship forwards; working out how to get them involved is the test for Bruce.”





Match forecast

Logic suggests a home win: City are winning without really impressing, while West Brom are in a rut – 2-1 to City.