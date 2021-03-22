MATCHDAY LIVE: City's youngsters face West Ham in FA Youth Cup

Live

Published: 1:30 PM March 22, 2021

Young City winger Tony Springett will be hoping to help the Canaries progress to the fourth round of the competition. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The FA Youth Cup has been a beneficial competition for Norwich City's youngsters during recent years, and they resume this season's edition with a fourth-round clash against West Ham (2pm kick-off) at Carrow Road.

Whether it's winning the competition, as they have on two occasions in 1986 and 2013, or using it as a stage to impress City boss Daniel Farke, this has always been an intriguing tournament for the Canaries to assess their young talent.

City beat Wolves 4-2 in round three at St George's Park. Abu Kamara netted a hat-trick after Tony Springett opened the scoring. West Ham, managed by former Colchester United boss Kevin Keen, beat Luton Town 4-3 on penalties to progress.

Last year, a hat-trick from Josh Martin against Newcastle helped push his claim for an early introduction into Farke's first-team. Fast forward 12 months and the ex-Arsenal winger has already netted his first senior goal and made 14 appearances for City.

Adam Idah's quickfire hat-trick against Barnsley during a 4-1 win in the third round of the 2017 competition made supporters aware of his potential. Max Aarons and Todd Cantwell have also been involved in the Youth Cup in recent years.

Steve Weaver and Greg Crane will be hoping the latest crop of City youngsters can help the club push through the fourth round with a victory over the Hammers.

- You can follow the action live with our Canaries correspondents David Freezer and Connor Southwell