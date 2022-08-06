'Games don’t come much tougher than Norwich away' - Wigan boss

Wigan boss Leam Richardson believes Norwich City is a club that has been “doing the right thing for years”.

Richardson brings his team to Norfolk with the backing of more than 700 away fans for a lunchtime kick-off – and says it is a challenge he relishes after last weekend’s opening day draw at home to Preston.

“Firstly, reflecting on last Saturday and coming into it on the back of pre-season, there were some pleasing signs in the framework of the game,” he told the club’s official web site.

“It’s nice for us to be up and running, plus getting a clean sheet, and it’s all positive.

“But around the corner is another challenge in Norwich City, who are a fantastic football club and have been doing the right thing for a lot of years.

“You look at their squad and they have thousands of appearances in this league, and 60pc of their squad have been promoted from the division.

“We had five debutants in the Championship last week, and we’re making our way in this league. That’s the challenge that we face, but it’s something we’re looking forward to.

"Challenges come thick and fast in the Championship. Games don’t come much tougher than Norwich away, with Dean Smith and the calibre of player that we’re going to come up against.

"But I’ve heard that we’ve got 700-plus supporters going down for a 12.30pm kick-off, which I think is fantastic. They’re showing their support for the lads and the football club, so fingers crossed we can give a good account of ourselves and fall the right side of the result.

"The fans know my, and the players, thoughts on them. They’re a massive part of our success with the energy levels that they bring and the support that they give. The numbers in terms scoring late goals away from home speak for themselves, so fingers crossed that support can continue, as well."