Ex-Canaries winger back in England

Former Norwich City wide man Yanic Wildschut has joined Oxford United from CSKA Sofia.

Wildschut, 30, joined Norwich from Wigan for January 2017 for £7m and made 25 appearances, scoring twice, before departing in the summer of 2019. He also had loan spells at Cardiff and Bolton.

The Suriname international is no stranger to English football, having previously spent five years here with Middlesbrough, Wigan Athletic and Norwich City and enjoyed loan spells at Cardiff City and Bolton Wanderers.

Wildschut has signed a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

“I loved my time in England and like the style of football that Oxford play," he said. "I think it will suit how I like to play the game. The manager has been great with me, it’s a very forward looking club and I can’t wait to get started now.”

Boss Karl Robinson said: "“He is very quick and also very powerful. When he played in League One before he was named in the team of the season, so he knows the division well. He is one of those players who excites fans when he gets the ball and as soon as we knew he was available we moved quickly to bring him in."