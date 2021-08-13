Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Norwich City youngster goes out on loan

Chris Lakey

Published: 5:59 PM August 13, 2021   
Matthew Dennis was denied an equaliser by a good save in the second half at Cheltenham Picture: Ian

Norwich City youngster Matthew Dennis has gone out on loan - Credit: Ian Burt

Norwich City youngster Matthew Dennis has joined Southend United on a season-long loan.

The 19-year-old joined City from Arsenal in July 2020 and became a regular for David Wright’s Under-23s side in the Premier League 2.

Dennis notched five goals in 21 league appearances as well as two in the Papa John’s Trophy against the senior sides of Plymouth Argyle and Newport County.

He has been on pre-season on trial with Phil Brown's Southend, who begin their National League campaign at King’s Lynn Town on Saturday, August 21.

