Spud Thornhill: Let's make sure we're Norwich City united!

Norwich City's long-suffering away fans make their final trip of the season, to Wolverhampton on Sunday - sadly, or maybe fortunately, I won’t be one of them.

Since 1990 I’ve missed our last away game of the season just four times. Normally it’s a chance to take in the fun of an away day, and wish some of the away day regulars an enjoyable summer.

Misery at Charlton in 2009 as Norwich City slip out of the Championship - Credit: Archant

Apart from miserable final away days at Leeds United (1995), Fulham (2005) and Charlton Athletic (2009), I’ve had some great away days - or in some case weekends - Crewe Alexandra in 2004 being probably the best. We went from ticking off Wrexham’s Racecourse Ground on the Saturday to party time at Crewe Alexandra’s Gresty Road the following day to celebrating us winning Division One in style and saying goodbye to the legend that is Iwan Roberts - which included throwing leeks to Iwan with the words Champions Leek on them.

As I say, I won’t be amongst the poor, suffering faithful at Molineux. Instead, I will be running a gruelling 26.2 miles from Sea Palling to Sheringham as part of the Mammoth Marathon, which is back after an absence of 32 years.

Over the years with my running, whilst training for a race either a half marathon or a marathon, I've listened to a podcast or two about Norwich City. It has made the running easier.

Sadly, for this marathon, I have avoided any podcasts to do with Norwich City. It is so depressing at the moment that it would not motivate me. It would probably have the adverse effect. If I am going to run some considerable distance, I need something that’s going to make me smile or give me a buzz - everything Norwich City are not giving me at the moment.

Its just another example of how the current situation at the club has left me, like many others, down and out about it all.

People targeting certain individuals is not going to help. Ok, many questions will need to be answered and, yes, some of those questions should’ve been asked already. So much silence is not helping the cause and leaving Dean Smith to face the music is totally unfair.

Have I felt the need to protest? No. I just don’t think it’s the answer. We do need to move back to where the supporters groups are more involved. We need to work together and not against each other. I keep hearing claims that supporters' clubs are not being listened to. I find it just as concerning as stuff on the pitch. We are much stronger, like anything in life, when we are working together.

So, hopefully, once this truly dreadful season is over, everyone connected with the club will need to sit down and try to work together to sort this mess out. On the pitch and off it. Because if we don’t it will only get worse and we can’t think about moving forward until we work together.

This is my final article for the season. I would like to thank those who allow me to talk about all things yellow and green in what has been a challenging season.

I would also say thank you to all the people who have taken time to contact me through social media, coming up to me at the ground or by sending a lovely letter just to say how they enjoy my articles. Things like this makes it all worthwhile.

Let’s forget about this season, enjoy the break and hopefully by the end of July, we can unite as a club, so we can enjoy our football again and be ready for the Championship.

On The Ball, City!