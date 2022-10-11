Todd clinches win for Norwich City Women
Jack Maclean
- Credit: Jay Farrar
Norwich City Women continued their unbeaten run with a 2-1 National League Division One win over Cambridge City Ladies at The Nest on Tuesday night.
Norwich were quickly out of the blocks and went ahead after just three minutes when Natasha Snelling broke down the right and put a perfect cross into the path of Kathryn Stanley, who scored with a diving header at the back post.
It was a wake-up call for the visitors, who soon began testing the Norwich backline, only to find keeper Bryony Williams equal to anything that came her way.
Williams was beaten from the penalty spot on eight minutes, Shannon Shaw making it 1-1 after handball in the area.
But Norwich retook the lead for good five minutes before half-time when Megan Todd headed in from a corner.
Norwich’s next game is away against Chesham on Sunday.
Norwich: Bryony Williams, Chardonnay Johnston, Alice Parker, Anna Larkins, Megan Todd, Ellie Smith, Natasha Snelling, Leilah Gooding, Katie Knights, Kathryn Stanley, Ceri Flye. Subs: Rebecca Russell, Ella Gambell, Olivia Cook, Jess Harper, Freya Symonds.
Most Read
- 1 'I am not him. I won’t try to be Daniel Farke' - Smith on rapport with City fans
- 2 Millwall boss Rowett 'not surprised' by Norwich links to Cresswell
- 3 City winger Tzolis suffers knee injury
- 4 Test of endurance for City chief
- 5 City boss Smith on sack race culture
- 6 Ex-City defender axed by West Brom
- 7 Terri Westgate: City sitting pretty but we're waiting for the magic to begin
- 8 Omobamidele on Hanley, injuries and City fans
- 9 Were you at this Norwich City home game against Millwall in 2005?
- 10 Sara feeling at home at Norwich after summer move
Cambridge: Sarah Hudson, Milly Struthers, Jess Fitzpatrick, Amy Reed, Eve Hubbard, Ellie Cullum, Becca Stephenson, Fran Steele, Shannon Shaw, Paige Gardiner, Lauren Tomlinson. Subs: Ellen Marson, Erin Davis, Georgia Clarke, Charlotte Giles.
Attendance: 248