Todd clinches win for Norwich City Women

Norwich City Women continued their unbeaten run with a 2-1 National League Division One win over Cambridge City Ladies at The Nest on Tuesday night.

Norwich were quickly out of the blocks and went ahead after just three minutes when Natasha Snelling broke down the right and put a perfect cross into the path of Kathryn Stanley, who scored with a diving header at the back post.

It was a wake-up call for the visitors, who soon began testing the Norwich backline, only to find keeper Bryony Williams equal to anything that came her way.

Williams was beaten from the penalty spot on eight minutes, Shannon Shaw making it 1-1 after handball in the area.

But Norwich retook the lead for good five minutes before half-time when Megan Todd headed in from a corner.

Norwich’s next game is away against Chesham on Sunday.

Norwich: Bryony Williams, Chardonnay Johnston, Alice Parker, Anna Larkins, Megan Todd, Ellie Smith, Natasha Snelling, Leilah Gooding, Katie Knights, Kathryn Stanley, Ceri Flye. Subs: Rebecca Russell, Ella Gambell, Olivia Cook, Jess Harper, Freya Symonds.

Cambridge: Sarah Hudson, Milly Struthers, Jess Fitzpatrick, Amy Reed, Eve Hubbard, Ellie Cullum, Becca Stephenson, Fran Steele, Shannon Shaw, Paige Gardiner, Lauren Tomlinson. Subs: Ellen Marson, Erin Davis, Georgia Clarke, Charlotte Giles.

Attendance: 248