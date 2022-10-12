'We knew we had built something special' - Norwich City Women's boss

Norwich City Women's boss says he has been kept on his toes by a team that "keeps getting better and better".

The Canaries continued their unbeaten run with a professional 2-1 win over Cambridge City Ladies at The Nest on Tuesday.

Boss Shaun Howes was full of praise for his team, which only just managed to stay in the women's National League South East last season but have put thoughts of relegation well behind them this time around, inning six of their seven league games.

The result leaves them second in the table, behind Hashtag United on goal difference.

Norwich City Women are flying high - Credit: Scott Grear-Hardy

"It's great to be spoken about in the same terms as Hashtag and Wimbledon, as last season we were being talked about in a relegation fight," said Howes. "We're not getting carried away. We're still pinching ourselves a little bit that we're doing so well.

"We knew we could do it. We knew we had built something special. It's seven unbeaten, it's six wins out of seven, and it's second in the league, and these girls keep surprising me and getting better and better. It's brilliant."

Cambridge had tried to frustrate Norwich on Tuesday, but Howes was always confident his team would get the better of them.

"It was a proper, disciplined professional performance," he said. "Some of the football we played and how we kept the ball was very good. They sit quite deep, and they defend a deep line with two banks of four, and they are hard to break down. At times we tried to force it, but then we got our goal, and that opened up the game, and we could play the way we wanted to."

Norwich started quickly, scoring in the opening two minutes of the game with Kathryn Stanley getting on the end of a Natasha Snelling cross.

"We make a big deal of if we start quickly," added Howes. "The first two or three minutes dictate how we play the game."

The second, decisive goal, was also a header, from Megan Todd, five minutes before half-time.

"We know we are dangerous from set-pieces," said Howes. "We have people who can deliver, and we knew we could hurt them out wide."

"All I had to do was get it on my head," said Todd. "I was told that after a few games, I need to score more headers, so I've been working on my movement. I'm tall enough.

"I think this shows how far we've come this season. We are literally going game by game. We are all in it together. But we are really pleased.

"It was one of the games where they could have got another goal, just like London Seaward (Norwich conceded late in that game for their only draw of the season), but we learnt our lessons and were really happy to get the three points."

More than 200 fans were at The Nest to watch the Canaries.

"We really appreciate the support we're getting this season.," added Todd. "It makes a massive difference for us as well when we're out there, knowing they're there for us. They give us that push when we need it.

"The way the club are building it, it is building something special. The girls are becoming faces and role models of women's football.

"There's not many teams that will get 250 people on a Tuesday night at this level."



