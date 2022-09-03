'Bryony is an unbelievable keeper' - Norwich City women's boss

Bryony Williams - keeping up the form that won her Norwich City Women's player of the year award last season - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The way Norwich City Ladies have been banging in the goals at the start of their new season would suggest goalkeeper Bryony Williams has been a spectator – but it’s far from the real story.

Williams was beaten once on the opening day, a 4-1 win at Cambridge United, and was busy early on before the Canaries slipped into top gear to beat neighbours Wymondham on Tuesday.

But the big test came last weekend against Actonians – and Williams passed with flying colours.

The 18-year-old – last season’s Player of the Season at Carrow Road – was always in the right place at the right time to keep the visitors at bay, even after a nasty-looking mid-air collision just before half-time.

City won 1-0 and afterwards, boss Shaun Howes was quick to praise the teenager’s contribution.

“Bryony is an unbelievable keeper,” said Howes. “I just wish she believed in herself as much as we do. She will get there, she gives us such confidence because anything from distance we are comfortable that she will save it. So it gives the back four a real confidence and they know they can press and potentially let them shoot from distanced because she is so good.

“She makes saves that I look at and think, ‘you shouldn’t be able to do that’.

“She had never been coached before she came here – she came to us at 16 and we knew nothing about her. She is really brave as well and she will grow in confidence and do really well.”

City are back at The Nest on Sunday when they will face second-placed London Seaward in the FA Women's National League Division One South East, which they lead after three wins to start their season.

“It’s better than last season when we were sitting here in a completely different situation, but everything we do now is working towards it and the girls recognise that and understand the hard work that everyone is putting in, whether it be the general manager, the volunteers or the crowd who come to support them.

“They recognise that and they know they have got to work hard, one because they want to show their gratitude for that and two, because we have such a good squad now that if they don’t work hard someone will be waiting and working just as hard.”