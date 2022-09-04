Norwich City Women stunned by late leveller

Norwich City Women dropped their first points of the season after late drama in a 2-2 draw against London Seaward at The Nest.

It was all square at half-time in a clash between the top two in the FA Women's National League Division One South East, with City levelling through Alice Parker.

With time running out, Tash Snelling looked to have nicked it for City with an 85th-minute strike from the edge of the area.

But two minutes into time added on, the visitors snatched an equaliser against a City side which had won its previous three games, conceding just once.







