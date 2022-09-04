Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Norwich City Women stunned by late leveller

Chris Lakey

Published: 4:03 PM September 4, 2022
Norwich City Women celebrate Alice Parker's first-half equaliser against London Seaward

Norwich City Women celebrate Alice Parker's first-half equaliser against London Seaward - Credit: Jay Farrar

Norwich City Women dropped their first points of the season after late drama in a 2-2 draw against London Seaward at The Nest.

It was all square at half-time in a clash between the top two in the FA Women's National League Division One South East, with City levelling through Alice Parker.

With time running out, Tash Snelling looked to have nicked it for City with an 85th-minute strike from the edge of the area.

But two minutes into time added on, the visitors snatched an equaliser against a City side which had won its previous three games, conceding just once.



