'To be disappointed with a point just shows how far we’ve come' - Norwich City Women's boss

Shaun Howes may have been disappointed as Norwich City Women dropped their first points of the season – but admitted that feeling was a sign of how far the team have come.

City struggled last season and only just avoided the drop out of the FA Women's National League Division One South East.

This season, they have come flying out of the traps with three wins, a run halted by London Seaward who snatched a 2-2 draw at The Nest on Sunday with a goal in added time.

City slipped off top spot and now trail Hashtag United on goal difference.

“When we conceded so late from a set piece, we knew they were so dangerous from, it is a bit disappointing,” said Howes. “But that’s where we’ve come from.

“This time last year, we would have been over the moon with a point from this game so to be disappointed with a point just shows how far we’ve come.

“A draw is a fair result, but we are disappointed.

“I said at half-time if it was a draw, I would take it.”

London Seaward had the best of the early chances, hitting the woodwork twice and another effort scrambled off the line, with City keeper Bryony Williams making some outstanding stops.

Norwich levelled through a set-piece from defender Alice Parker which eluded everyone before the ball ended up in the back of the net.

“I just thought I’d hit the area, and it ended up going in,” said Parker. “So, I can’t really complain can I?”

Parker joined the club over the summer and says she already feels part of the team.

"They are a great bunch,” she said. “There’s a really great team spirit. Everyone’s been buzzing with three wins from three, and we almost made it four, but unfortunately, it wasn’t our day.”

She also praised keeper Williams: “She’s unbelievable. She made some great stops today. I can’t really say any more.”

Natasha Snelling got her seventh goal in four games to put City ahead in the second half.

Howes said: “Sometimes she gets a bit isolated, sometimes she gets a bit frustrated, but she never gives up. She works so hard. She’s good for the team.”

Norwich City: Bryony Williams, Chardonnay Johnston, Alice Parker, Anna Larkins, Megan Todd, Ellie Smith, Natasha Snelling, Rebecca Russell, Katie Knights, Olivia Cook, Ceri Flye. Subs: Summer Ward, Millie Daviss, Kathryn Stanley, Jess Harper, Freya Symonds

London Seaward: Alicia Greenwood, Cheryl Anderson, Skye McNally, Lucy Cockerill, Sophie Lee, Masie Cannon, Suzy Davis, Megan Burrows, Samantha Lanza, Rea Thomas-Arayo, Zahmena Malik. Subs: Jo Butler-Williams, Ashleigh Marchant, Ellie Pace, Kate Kerr.

Att: 364

