Magnificent seven for Norwich City Women

It’s raining goals for Norwich City women’s team so far this season – and especially so for Natasha Snelling.

City’s 7-0 win over Wymondham Ladies took their tally for the WPL Division One South East season to 12, with just one going in the other end, in the opener at Cambridge United.

Snelling helped herself to hat-trick number two at the FDC on Tuesday, leaving both teams’ managers with very different jobs to do before their next games.

Action from Norwich City's derby win over Wymondham - Credit: Neil Dady

City boss Shaun Howes - is preparing for a home game against London Seaward on Sunday, will use part of today’s training session to revisit their latest win, which made ir three in a row – including the “ugly” bits.

“The game was exciting,” he said. “But credit to them (Wymondham) for the first 15, 20 minutes they didn’t make it easy for us. They made it ugly.

“We’re looking forward to the next game. We have training on Thursday and will watch this back and see how we can improve.”

It was Rod Dyer’s first game in charge at Wymondham after watching his team lose 10-0 to Hashtag United from the stands at the weekend.

“It was very tough,” he acknowledged. “We created a couple of good chances and were in the game. The penalty came at a bad time for us, then followed by the second, and we ended up chasing the game.”

Norwich City on the attack against Wymondham - Credit: Neil Dady

In the opening 15 minutes, Wymondham had their best chance of the game. It fell to Francesca Catchpole - a ball drifting across the Norwich area was cleared, but she couldn’t stretch to get on the end of it.

Set-pieces are clearly something that Norwich have worked on - every corner and free-kick was put into an area that made life hard for Wymondham.

Rebecca Russell, whose brilliant long-range effort secured the points against Actonians on Sunday, was on set-pieces and early on thought she has broken the deadlock, but somehow keeper Yaz Walford got her hand to it and turned it away.

Russell did manage to score a free-kick in the second half – leaving all sentiments aside against the team she played for last season.

“I think it’s always tough knowing that you’ve played with them, and you know how they play,” she said. “I tried not to think about it, and I got my goal.”

Before Norwich took control, Wymondham were in the game - Haley Kindred found herself open in the Norwich box after a free-kick came in from an open header, but keeper Bryony Williams got across well and held on to the ball.

The penalty was conceded just after the half-hour mark when Ellie Smith was brought down by three defenders, the spot-kick eventually awarded after the referee consulted a linesman. Birthday girl Megan Todd stepped up and slotted it in the bottom left corner.

Then it was all Norwich. Snelling grabbed her second hat-trick in three games – a first-half header and two tidy finishes.

Smith’s dribbles are something that Norwich fans will get used to this season and another run into the Wymondham half saw her play it back to Oliva Cook, who dribbled into the area and, with options either side, went it alone to get on the scoresheet.

Wymondham’s Natasha Young was stretchered off with a knee injury, which meant 15 minutes of time added on, during which Norwich scored again, Katie Knights converting a penalty.

It’s now 17 goals conceded in two games for Wymondham, and only one scored in their opening three games, but Dyer says his squad isn’t as far off the pace as it seems.

“The divide isn’t as big as it looks,” he said. “I believe we’ve got a good group, and it’s only a matter of time before this group gets going.”

Wymondham: Yaz Walford, Brooke Osbourne, Leah Newcombe, Sian Douglas, Brooke Cheal, Chloe Shipman, Jen Codman, Haley Kindred, Francesca Catchpole, Hannah Walters, Natasha Youngs. Subs: Nyan White, Lyla Studd, Jess Hawkins, Lauren Kett.

Norwich: Bryony Williams, Chardonnay Johnson, Alice Parker, Anna Larkins, Megan Todd, Ellie Smith, Katie Knights, Natasha Snelling, Rebecca Russell, Olivia Cook, Ceri Flye. Subs: Summer Ward, Rosie George, Jess Harper, Leilah Gooding, Ella Gambell.

