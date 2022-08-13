Amelia, me and a shared love of the beautiful game (hopefully!)

Columnist

A fortnight ago a group of ladies changed many people's attitude to woman’s football.

The game was growing long before before Euro 2022 - before people, including 'non football fans' talked about Chloe Kelly’s iconic goal celebrations and how wonderful our local hero Lauren Hemp is.

I can remember Norwich Ladies winning the Women’s FA Cup in 1986, and I officiated at many women's games when I was a referee - and most of the players could do a lot of things on the football pitch that I couldn’t.

This was long before my daughter Amelia came along five years ago.

Anyone who knows me knows I have, let's just say, encouraged Amelia to be a Norwich City fan from the moment she was born by putting a baby grow on her when she was just minutes old to a new kit each season.

Some of my non-Norwich City supporting friends kept telling she probably won’t even like football. Well so be it.

As a family, we travelled to Brighton in April and witnessed a truly awful goalless draw between Norwich and Brighton. Apart from the laughable penalty miss by Brighton, the only other thing good from the away day was the doughnuts on the pier.

Maybe football was not winning her over.

Then came the England ladies win over Germany two weeks ago. She cheered with me at the winning goal before watching England collecting the trophy before trying to sing with me ‘It’s Coming Home!’

I actually felt she was slowly falling for the game I love.

It was then over to Norwich City last Saturday for her sixth Norwich game - her only win had been in a pre-season friendly three years ago when she was just two years old. Even then she left at half-time with my wife, as running between the row of the seats was more fun than watching the game.

With us playing Wigan Athletic I was confident this was going to be the day that she finally saw us win - properly.

Before the game we headed over to Carrow Park to join in some of the football games opened to Junior Canaries. It was my first time over there and I must praise the brilliant set-up and what the club provide for our younger supporters. Amelia enjoyed the play area as well.

Then it was the final walk into the ground before the game starts hand in hand with her, which I cherish. As we entered the ground and it made me think back to when I started going and thinking how big the ground was through her eyes.

Unfortunately, my hopes of a first proper win for her against Wigan didn't happen, despite our periods of good play.

And some joy on the pitch as Norwich players celebrate victory over Birmingham - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Just three days later, it was back to Carrow Road with her. We repeated our pre-match entertainment at Carrow Park before watching us take on Birmingham. Normally I’m not majorly concerned about the League Cup, but this time I was desperate for us to win for Amelia’s sake.

By half-time I was probably the happiest Norwich fan in the ground. Two goals to the good and watching Amelia cheering was a beautiful sight. There was no way Norwich were going to throw this lead away.

Or that was I thought - you would’ve thought I'd have learnt after 40 years of following Norwich City.

As Birmingham equalised I looked at Amelia and she was booing. I was now taking it personally and thinking 'she’ll never see us win', as I was sure we were not going to win on penalties.

Whilst she may never remember the heroics of Angus Gunn, the coolness of Marcelino Nunez, the winning penalty or the skip as she shouted 'Norwich won' as we walked away from the ground. But I will.

But, please, Norwich, can you repeat a win on Tuesday as Amelia will be there again.



