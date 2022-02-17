Norwich City women integrated into day-to-day operations

Norwich City women's team are to be integrated into day-to-day operations at the club - Credit: Norwich City FC

Norwich City’s women’s team have been brought “in house”.

City have announced the full integration of the team into day-to-day club operations to develop that side of the operation.

Zoe Ward, Norwich City business and project director, said: “Over the last few years we have developed a close relationship with the volunteers running the women’s teams, so when the chair, Louise Riseborough, took the decision to step down, it seemed like an opportune moment to look to bring them in-house.

“Working closely with the Community Sports Foundation, (CSF) we’ll now take time to properly evaluate and take stock of where the teams are at.

“We would like to say a special thank you to all of the volunteers that have helped to support the women’s teams in recent years, particularly Louise.

“They have dedicated considerable time to the women’s teams and their contribution has been so significant.

“As we move forward, we’re very excited to be welcoming the women’s teams to the wider Norwich City family and seeing how they grow and develop over the coming years.” Norwich City women play in the FA Women’s National League South East Division One, the fourth tier of the women’s football pyramid.

Since last year, they train and play first team fixtures at The Nest, the CSF’s multi-purpose community hub in Horsford.

Ian Thornton, CSF chief executive, said: “The support from both the football club and foundation for the women’s teams has been significant and has increased even further in recent years.

“One of our objectives when building The Nest was to create a home for Norwich City Women and it has been wonderful to see that come to fruition.

“We have worked hard to create a player pathway through our community engagement and development programmes, and several members of the squad have come through that pathway.

“It has been a whole new experience for the players, seeing the increase in club media coverage and support from other areas. We’ll now work with the football club to plan a wider and longer-term strategy for the coming period.”

Louise Riseborough added: “I would like to thank Mel Swift and Andrew Parker, who have worked tirelessly alongside myself over the past 12 years to bring the club to where it is today. “My thanks also to Zoe Ward and Ian Thornton for supporting my decision to leave the club and making the transition as smooth as possible. I wish the club well for the future.”