Hard work a given in City youth sides, says Crane

Published: 8:04 PM March 22, 2021

Norwich City may have been losing 5-0 in stoppage time and crashing out of the FA Youth Cup, but that didn't stop young winger Tony Springett from making a lung-busting run in an attempt to win back possession.

Despite the poor result, City's youngsters' commitment never wavered. Plastered on the wall at Colney is a quote that reads 'hard work beats talent when talent doesn't work hard'.

That is a mentality that has been instilled into the Canaries' youth squads as they look to progress through the ranks. Possessing graft is a non-negotiable for the talent of tomorrow as they look to break into Daniel Farke's first-team squad.

As Under-18s coach Greg Crane explains, ensuring their players understand the meaning of hard work is pivotal to their development.

"We pride ourselves on hard work," Crane said. "Not just in this team but in every academy team we've got, so when they step across to Daniel, one thing he can rely on is that they can work hard.

"I thought they worked their absolute socks off. In the 90th minute Tony (Springett) is trying to chase back and block. That's the mentality we want to instil into our young players. That idea that hard work is going to take them to a certain level and then talent will take you to the next.

"That's about building on the hard work and adding to the talent."

City's commitment to the task never wavered, despite the scoreline. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

City were well beaten by an impressive West Ham side managed by Hammers legend Kevin Keen. Crane tipped them as one of the most impressive outfits in the competition, with young striker Ademipo Odubeko netting a brace.

Abu Kamara missed a glorious chance to offer City a route back into the game, but the striker saw his effort hit the post. Despite their disheartening cup exit, Crane is hoping his side learn lessons from the defeat.

"I think they will take how important it is to start a game and manage each stage. Any team can go one-nil down, even two-nil, you can get to half-time and rebuild," he said after the defeat.

"They will take how to cope with their emotions and how they tactically get themselves through that situation. Hopefully, they will learn from that as a group and as individuals."