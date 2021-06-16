Norwich City's Premier League openers

Published: 12:00 PM June 16, 2021

Opening-day games in the Premier League haven’t been kind to Norwich City, with just one win in nine attempts. CHRIS LAKEY looks at the ups and downs since the first momentous season...





Mark Robins - Credit: Archant

1992-93

Arsenal 2 City 4

Highbury was the stadium – albeit the grand terracing of the North Bank covered by ‘cardboard fans’ to hide renovation work. Arsenal, one of the giants of English football, were the opponents for a Norwich City side which had finished just two places and three points outside the drop zone in what is now the ‘old’ First Division. Premier League football was the dream – and City caused its first major upset.

Unfazed by the marble-halled surroundings of north London’s finest, up stepped Mark Robins, a 5ft 7in striker who had just been signed from Manchester United, where he was credited with saving Alex Ferguson’s job – but found himself surplus to requirements.

City were 2-0 down at half-time and with 20 minutes to go, it looked like a lost cause. Then Robins struck. Three minutes later David Phillips made it all square. Remarkably, against a notoriously tight Gunners defence, Ruel Fox put City ahead and Robins got the insurance goal six minutes from time.

A great start to Norwich City’s greatest ever season.

2004-05

City 1 Palace 1

No surprise that Darren Huckerby shone in the spotlight at Carrow Road. His pace and trickery caused the visitors problems all game and he deservedly put City ahead on 16 minutes. Andrew Johnson levelled with a well-taken goal and although Julian Speroni denied Huckerby a winner, it was City keeper Robert Green who had to be at his best to deny Johnson in the final seconds. Huckerby was still living with a few doubters ... not that it bothered him: “People seem to doubt me all the time, but I’m too old for all that now,” he said. “I’ll just play my game and if it’s good enough, it’s good enough, if it’s not, it’s not. I don’t think I have anything to prove. I’ve scored goals at whatever level I have played at.”

Wes Hoolahan after scoring against Wigan in 2011 - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

2011-12

Wigan 1 City 1

City trailed to a Ben Watson penalty after Ritchie de Laet brought down Franco di Santo. But Wes Hoolahan levelled seconds before the half-time whistle, tapping the ball in after keeper Ali Al-Habsi couldn’t hold Steve Morison’s driven cross. “When you’re that close then you can easily miss it,” said manager Paul Lambert, rather curiously. “The hardest thing in the world is to put the ball in the back of the net. His performance was really fine and Wes has been like that for the last three years for me. I always think we’ll score.”

Ricky Van Wolfswinkel celebrates his goal against Everton - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

2013-14

City 2 Everton 2

It was supposed to be the start of a grand career as a Norwich City player, but, sadly, for Ricky van Wolfswinkel, the fairy tale never materialised. City had gone ahead through Steven Whittaker only for Ross Barkley and Seamus Coleman to put Everton ahead. Van Wolfswinkel’s big moment came on 71 minutes when he nodded in Whittaker’s sliced cross. "He's certainly done today what we wanted him to do,” said City boss Chris Hughton. “That's about working hard for the team. He certainly gave us a good outlet up front. He's a willing runner up front and I'm really pleased for him. It was certainly a nice feeling to get a goal on his debut.”

Chris Hughton looks on as Norwich City are thumped 5-0 at Craven Cottage - Credit: Focus Images Ltd

And the rest...

Sadly, City’s opening day Premier League record reads: W-L-L-D-D-L-D-L-L.

The defeats were inflicted by Manchester United in 1993, when Ryan Giggs and Bryan Robson earned the points for the visitors; at Chelsea a year later when the Blues won 2-0; by Fulham, who thumped City 5-0 at Craven Cottage in Chris Hughton’s first game in charge; Crystal Palace, who won 3-1 at Carrow Road in 2015 and by Liverpool who, two years ago, were 4-1 home winners over a City side who actually earned a lot of credit for their performance.



