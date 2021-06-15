Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
John Bond and Norwich City's class of 75-76

Chris Lakey

Published: 6:00 AM June 15, 2021
A look back at Norwich City's top-flight seasons takes us back to 1975-76, when the Canaries were managed by John Bond - Chris Lakey delves into the archives

Manager 

John Bond: Look up the word charismatic in the dictionary and there’s a picture of John Bond. Probably not an association you’d say was made in heaven – Bond was flamboyant, spoke his mind, liked a drink and a laugh; Norwich City were a club still in top-flight nappies, so to speak, stuck out in the middle of nowhere (the Manchester United team bus used to stop for fish and chips in Wisbech on their way home from City, along the A47 for those tortuous journeys back north). Came to Norwich in 1973, left in 1980 for Manchester City – the same route as the man her replaced, Ron Saunders. City went down in 1974 but came straight back up. Legendary keeper Kevin Keelan said of his former manager: “One of Bond’s greatest talents has been this tremendous gift to make people want to play for him. I think that in general the players like him. Most of them realise that underneath that bluff exterior which he often adopts for the media is a warm, kind-hearted and generous man with a great sense of humour. Bond has got together the happiest bunch of players that I have known in my time at Carrow Road.” 

The season 

City finished 10th. Behind some of the greats – and Ipswich. Bob Paisley won his first title as Liverpool boss, pipping QPR. City picked up form after the turn of the year, winning at Leeds and beating Arsenal, Spurs and title chasing QPR. Mid-table security was the order of the day. 

Player of the season 

Martin Peters: A majestic, hugely talented footballer. Having made 500 appearances for West Ham and then Spurs, he arrived at City in 1975 as a 31-year-old. But anyone who thought he was past his best and looking at a quiet retirement were quickly corrected. This was the first of consecutive Player of the Season awards. He could do just about everything – create and finish, control. As Bond said: “Peters’ arrival at Carrow Road is the greatest thing that ever happened to Norwich City Football Club.” It was very close to the truth. 

Top scorer  

Ted MacDougall 23  

Brought in from West Ham in 1973, the Scot plundered 23 goals - including two hat-tricks in the space of four games. That’s pretty much all he did - score goals; he wasn’t one of those who was highly involved outside of doing what he was paid to do. This would be his last season at City – in the autumn of 1976 he joined Southampton. 

Anything else? 

Well, yes - recent history shows City haven’t enjoyed much success against Liverpool. At times it has rained goals. Back in 1975-76, John Bond was having a few problems: City had lost four in a row and come November faced a trip to Anfield. MacDougall had scored once in eight games, but Bond came out and told a nationwide TV audience that he believed his players could go to Anfield and win. And they did. Anfield was penetrated for the first time that season, the hosts outplayed by a City aside that won 3-1, with goals from Colin Suggett, Martin Peters and MacDougall. 


